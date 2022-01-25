Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market to 2030 - Growing Demand from the Aseptic Packaging Industry Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market- Market Size & Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blow fill seal technology market in the COVID-19 period has been estimated to value USD 371.66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 803.50 million by 2030 at a CAGR or 8.9% during the forecast period.
However, without the COVID-19 impact, the global blow fill seal technology market was estimated to value at USD 351.54 million in 2021 and reach USD 562.30 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The growth of pharmaceutical industry is a key factor driving the blow to fill seal technology market. Furthermore, food & beverage and cosmetics industry has provided constant support to the market in the manufacturing of bottles, jars, containers, and others.
In recent years, the major key players in the industry launched glass free delivery injectable drugs. The aseptically filled polymeric containers reduce the risk of contamination, which was previously associated with glass vials and ampoules. Also, it reduces glass-particulate contamination and accidental breakage. Polymeric containers using BFS technology is used in the filling of eye drops, infusions, inhalation, and other parental preparations, as it can be customized into various shapes and sizes using various blow molding techniques. Thus, these advantages offered will further enhance the growth of the market.
The blow fills seal technology market has been segmented based on material, product, end user, and region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand in Pharmaceutical Industry
- Advantages Offered by Bfs Technology Than Conventional Filling
Restraints
- High Cost of Production of Blow Fill Seal Products
- Risk of Contamination
Opportunities
- Growing Demand from the Aseptic Packaging Industry
Challenges
- Issues Related to Sterilization
Companies Mentioned
- Recipharm Ab
- Curida As
- the Ritedose Corporation
- Salvat
- Plastikon Industries Inc
- Unither Pharmaceuticals
- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Birgi Mefar Group
- Unicep
- Unolab Manufacturing
- Woodstock Sterile Solutions
- New Vision Pharmaceuticals
- Pharmapack Co Ltd
- Asept Pak Inc
- Amsino International Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wz8nlq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005639/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.