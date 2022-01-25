Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market to 2030 - Growing Demand from the Aseptic Packaging Industry Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market- Market Size & Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blow fill seal technology market in the COVID-19 period has been estimated to value USD 371.66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 803.50 million by 2030 at a CAGR or 8.9% during the forecast period.

However, without the COVID-19 impact, the global blow fill seal technology market was estimated to value at USD 351.54 million in 2021 and reach USD 562.30 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of pharmaceutical industry is a key factor driving the blow to fill seal technology market. Furthermore, food & beverage and cosmetics industry has provided constant support to the market in the manufacturing of bottles, jars, containers, and others.

In recent years, the major key players in the industry launched glass free delivery injectable drugs. The aseptically filled polymeric containers reduce the risk of contamination, which was previously associated with glass vials and ampoules. Also, it reduces glass-particulate contamination and accidental breakage. Polymeric containers using BFS technology is used in the filling of eye drops, infusions, inhalation, and other parental preparations, as it can be customized into various shapes and sizes using various blow molding techniques. Thus, these advantages offered will further enhance the growth of the market.

The blow fills seal technology market has been segmented based on material, product, end user, and region.

