2021 Report on the South African Juice Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "South African Juice Industry Landscape Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research and carefully uncovers the South African Juice market, based on the latest intelligence and research.

In the South African market, the local Juice market increased by 1.4% year-on-year, in terms of total retail sales value, between 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% for the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

This Industry Landscape Report provides a holistic perspective of the Juice market, including the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential future impact it will continue to have on the market. In particular, it provides detailed insights into the entire value chain - from manufacturing to retailing, as well as a pricing analysis.

Furthermore, the report provides an overview and insights into the latest global and South African market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Juice market environment and its future.

Key Questions This Report Answers

For the Global Juice Industry Section:

What are the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, and regional overview) of the Global Juice industry?

What are the Global Juice industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Juice Industry Section:

What are the current market dynamics (market size, market value, market volumes): 2015-2020 Actual, 2021-2025 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID-19)?

What are the South African Juice industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Juice Manufacturer & Distributor Section:

Who are the key manufacturing and distributors in the South African Juice industry?

Which popular Juice brands and products do the respective companies manufacture/distribute?

For the South African Juice Retail and Pricing Analysis Section:

Who are the key retail players (supermarkets and independent retailers) in the South African Juice industry?

What are the prices of popular Juice brands across South African retail outlets?

Across the globe, the demand for functional Juice products is offering a ripe source of innovation for market players, to meet growing consumer demand. This demand is due to the general trend among consumers who are more actively focusing on their health, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, more consumers are seeking out functional Juice products that offer specific health benefits, such as boosting immunity or even improving the health and appearance of their skin.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GLOBAL JUICE INDUSTRY

2. SOUTH AFRICAN JUICE INDUSTRY

3. SOUTH AFRICAN JUICE MANUFACTURER & DISTRIBUTOR OVERVIEW

4. SOUTH AFRICAN JUICE RETAIL & PRICING ANALYSIS

Companies Mentioned

