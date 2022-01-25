ñol

See Ad Disclosure

UMC Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

by Business Wire
January 25, 2022 3:30 AM | 242 min read

2021 EPS grew 89% YoY to NT$4.57; ROE 21.6%

Company well-positioned to capture industry growth driven by mega-trends

Fourth Quarter 2021 Overview1:

  • Revenue: NT$59.10 billion (US$2.14 billion)
  • Gross margin: 39.1%; Operating margin: 29.8%
  • Revenue from 22/28nm: 20%
  • Capacity utilization rate: 100%+
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent: NT$15.95 billion (US$576 million)
  • Earnings per share: NT$1.30; earnings per ADS: US$0.235

United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC" or "The Company"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was NT$59.10 billion, increasing 5.7% QoQ from NT$55.91 billion in 3Q21. Compared to a year ago, 4Q21 revenue grew 30.5% YoY from NT$45.30 billion in 4Q20. Consolidated gross margin for 4Q21 was 39.1%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$15.95 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$1.30.

Jason Wang, UMC co-president, said, "In the fourth quarter, strong demand continued to drive full loading across our fabs, while overall wafer shipments grew 1.7% QoQ to 2.55 million 8-inch equivalents. For the full year, revenue in 2021 rose by more than 20% YoY and operating income reached a record high, driven by a surge in our 28nm business. The 75% YoY revenue increase from 28nm technologies strengthened our overall wafer ASP and reflected the robust chip demand related to 5G, AIoT, and automotive mega-trends. It also substantially contributed to the improvement in the company's financial structure. Our healthy 28nm product pipeline will further diversify our portfolio and customer base, and enable UMC to capture additional market share."

Co-president Wang said, "Looking ahead into Q1 2022, we anticipate that demand across all nodes in UMC's addressable markets will continue to outpace supply. Our growth in the long term is supported by industry megatrends, which will be catapulted by structural changes occurring in the industry. We will continue to deepen collaboration with customers with our differentiated specialty technologies, manufacturing excellence, and capacity expansions closely linked to the demands of our partners. At the same time, we will keep pushing for cost reduction and meticulously manage our CapEx in order to deliver sustainable and healthy returns for our shareholders."

Co-president Wang added, "We were thrilled to receive a number of recognitions recently for our relentless focus on sustainability. Following our net-zero pledge in June, UMC was ranked no.1 among all semiconductor constituents listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which has included the company on its World Index for 14 straight years. We were also awarded Taiwan Intellectual Property Management System (TIPS) certification, Taiwan's official IP management benchmark for enterprises, underscoring our commitment to strengthen overall corporate governance. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and we will continue prioritizing resources to drive critical initiatives in our ESG roadmap."

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results

NT

4Q21

 

3Q21

 

QoQ %
change

4Q20

 

YoY %
change

Operating Revenues

59,100

 

55,907

 

5.7

 

45,296

 

30.5

 

Gross Profit

23,103

 

20,544

 

12.5

 

10,848

 

113.0

 

Operating Expenses

(6,821

)

(6,636

)

2.8

 

(6,335

)

7.7

 

Net Other Operating Income and Expenses

1,334

 

1,227

 

8.7

 

1,102

 

21.1

 

Operating Income

17,616

 

15,135

 

16.4

 

5,615

 

213.7

 

Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses

558

 

4,317

 

(87.1

)

5,619

 

(90.1

)

Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent

15,949

 

17,460

 

(8.7

)

11,196

 

42.5

 

EPS (NT$ per share)

1.30

 

1.43

 

 

0.92

 

 

(US$ per ADS)

0.235

 

0.258

 

 

0.166

 

 

Fourth quarter operating revenues increased by 5.7% sequentially to NT$59.10 billion which was partly attributed to enhanced product mix and higher wafer shipments. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies represented 38% of wafer revenue. Gross profit grew 12.5% QoQ to NT$23.10 billion, or 39.1% of revenue. Operating expenses was up 2.8% to NT$6.82 billion. Net other operating income reached NT$1.33 billion. Net non-operating income was NT$558 million. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$15.95 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$1.30. Earnings per ADS was US$0.235. The basic weighted average number of outstanding shares in 4Q21 was 12,254,114,875, compared with 12,206,292,756 shares in 3Q21 and 12,206,292,756 shares in 4Q20. The diluted weighted average number of outstanding shares was 12,489,949,678 in 4Q21, compared with 12,411,100,649 shares in 3Q21 and 12,359,115,536 shares in 4Q20. The fully diluted shares counted on December 31, 2021 were approximately 12,519,315,000.

Detailed Financials Section

COGS & Expenses

NT

4Q21

 

3Q21

 

QoQ %
change

4Q20

 

YoY %
change

Operating Revenues

59,100

 

55,907

 

5.7

45,296

 

30.5

 

COGS

(35,997

)

(35,363

)

1.8

(34,448

)

4.5

 

Depreciation

(10,122

)

(9,900

)

2.2

(10,436

)

(3.0

)

Other Mfg. Costs

(25,875

)

(25,463

)

1.6

(24,012

)

7.8

 

Gross Profit

23,103

 

20,544

 

12.5

10,848

 

113.0

 

Gross Margin (%)

39.1

%

36.8

%

 

23.9

%

 

Operating Expenses

(6,821

)

(6,636

)

2.8

(6,335

)

7.7

 

G&A

(2,164

)

(2,119

)

2.2

(1,966

)

10.0

 

Sales & Marketing

(1,240

)

(1,212

)

2.3

(1,175

)

5.5

 

R&D

(3,414

)

(3,303

)

3.4

(3,194

)

6.9

 

Expected Credit Impairment Gain (Loss)

(3

)

(2

)

37.8

0

 

-

 

Net Other Operating Income & Expenses

1,334

 

1,227

 

8.7

1,102

 

21.1

 

Operating Income

17,616

 

15,135

 

16.4

5,615

 

213.7

 

Operating revenues increased to NT$59.10 billion. COGS was up 1.8 % QoQ to NT$36.00 billion, which included 2.2% sequential increase in depreciation. Gross profit grew 12.5% QoQ to NT$23.10 billion, partly due to enhanced product mix. Operating expenses increased 2.8% QoQ to NT$6.82 billion, as R&D increased 3.4% QoQ to NT$3.41 billion, representing 5.8% of revenue. Net other operating income was NT$1.33 billion. In 4Q21, operating income grew 16.4% QoQ to NT$17.62 billion.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses

NT

4Q21

 

3Q21

 

4Q20

 

Non-Operating Income and Expenses

558

 

4,317

 

5,619

 

Net Interest Income and Expenses

(343

)

(367

)

(278

)

Net Investment Gain and Loss

2,689

 

4,534

 

5,703

 

Exchange Gain and Loss

312

 

164

 

199

 

Other Gain and Loss

(2,100

)

(14

)

(5

)

Net non-operating income in 4Q21 was NT$558 million, primarily reflecting NT$2.69 billion in net investment gain, offset by a NT$2.10 billion in other loss which included the one-time legal settlement payment and the losses of financial instrument transaction.

Cash Flow Summary

NT

For the 3-Month
Period Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

For the 3-Month
Period Ended

Sep. 30, 2021

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

26,822

 

22,125

 

Net income before tax

18,174

 

19,452

 

Depreciation & Amortization

11,817

 

11,754

 

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

(2,491

)

(3,356

)

Income tax paid

(222

)

(1,365

)

Changes in working capital & others

(456

)

(4,360

)

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

(13,339

)

(23,222

)

Acquisition of PP&E

(14,707

)

(17,457

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(100

)

(371

)

Decrease (Increase) in other financial assets

1,589

 

(5,677

)

Others

(121

)

283

 

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

6,367

 

(9,694

)

Bank loans

(1,359

)

(4,510

)

Bonds Issued

5,000

 

11,161

 

Increase in deposits-in

2,896

 

3,738

 

Cash dividends

(1

)

(19,870

)

Others

(169

)

(213

)

Effect of Exchange Rate

(333

)

(104

)

Net Cash Flow

19,517

 

(10,895

)

Beginning balance

113,105

 

124,000

 

Ending balance

132,622

 

113,105

 

In 4Q21, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$26.82 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities amounted to NT$13.34 billion, which included NT$14.95 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash flow of NT$11.87 billion. Cash inflow from financing reached NT$6.37 billion, primarily from a NT$5.00 billion in bond issuance and a NT$2.90 billion payment as capacity deposit for 12A P6 offset by a NT$1.36 billion in repayment in bank loans. Net cash inflow in 4Q21 totaled NT$19.52 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$8.70 billion in bank loans.

Current Assets

NT

4Q21

3Q21

4Q20

Cash and Cash Equivalents

132.62

113.11

94.05

Notes & Accounts Receivable

35.19

32.99

27.27

Days Sales Outstanding

53

51

55

Inventories, net

23.01

23.15

22.55

Days of Inventory

59

59

60

Total Current Assets

233.27

211.60

164.31

Cash and cash equivalents increased to NT$132.62 billion. Days of inventory remained at 59 days.

Liabilities

NT

4Q21

 

3Q21

 

4Q20

 

Total Current Liabilities

105.45

 

84.55

 

78.24

 

Notes & Accounts Payable

8.36

 

8.26

 

7.86

 

Short-Term Credit / Bonds

39.26

 

24.26

 

38.04

 

Payables on Equipment

7.88

 

6.72

 

5.45

 

Other

49.95

 

45.31

 

26.89

 

Long-Term Credit / Bonds

39.83

 

51.09

 

24.77

 

Long-Term Investment Liabilities

8.25

 

8.14

 

20.75

 

Total Liabilities

183.22

 

171.19

 

141.74

 

Debt to Equity

65

%

66

%

60

%

Current liabilities increased to NT$105.45 billion, which included a NT$39.26 billion in short-term credit/bonds. Long-term credit/bonds decreased to NT$39.83 billion. Total liabilities increased to NT$183.22 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 65%.

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue Breakdown by Region

Region

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

North America

21%

22%

22%

23%

29%

Asia Pacific

66%

65%

63%

63%

61%

Europe

7%

7%

8%

8%

5%

Japan

6%

6%

7%

6%

5%

Revenue from Asia-Pacific increased to 66% while business from North America accounted for 21% of sales. Business from Europe was 7% while contribution from Japan remained at 6%.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry

Geometry

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

14nm and below

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

14nm

20%

19%

20%

20%

18%

28nm

18%

18%

18%

20%

22%

40nm

19%

19%

19%

18%

18%

65nm

8%

8%

9%

8%

8%

90nm

12%

12%

11%

11%

11%

0.13um

13%

13%

13%

13%

13%

0.18um

7%

8%

8%

8%

8%

0.5um and above

3%

3%

2%

2%

2%

Revenue contribution from 22/28nm amounted to 20% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution stayed at 18% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type

Customer Type

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

Fabless

86%

86%

84%

86%

87%

IDM

14%

14%

16%

14%

13%

Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 86% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1)

Application

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

Computer

17%

17%

17%

16%

16%

Communication

46%

46%

47%

46%

49%

Consumer

26%

27%

26%

27%

25%

Others

11%

10%

10%

11%

10%

Revenue from the communication segment remained unchanged at 46%, while business from computer applications also stayed at 17%. Business from consumer applications declined to 26% as other segments accounted represented 11% of revenue.

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) grew in 4Q21.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 4Q21 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer Shipments

 

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

Wafer Shipments
(8" K equivalents)

2,546

2,503

2,440

2,372

2,293

 

Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate

 

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

Utilization Rate

100%+

100%+

100%+

100%

99%

Total Capacity
(8" K equivalents)

2,419

2,383

2,370

2,280

2,311

Wafer shipments increased 1.7% QoQ to 2,546K in the fourth quarter, while quarterly capacity grew to 2,419K. Overall utilization rate in 4Q21 surpassed 100%.

Capacity4

Overall capacity in the fourth quarter grew by 1.5% QoQ to 2,419K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will remain flattish for the first quarter of 2022 at 2,420K 8-inch equivalent wafers.

Annual Capacity in

thousands of wafers

 

Quarterly Capacity in

thousands of wafers

FAB

Geometry
(um)

2021

2020

2019

2018

 

FAB

1Q22E

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

WTK

6"

5 – 0.25

329

371

370

396

 

WTK

82

81

80

84

8A

8"

3 – 0.18

755

802

825

825

 

8A

189

190

190

190

8C

8"

0.35 – 0.11

459

452

436

383

 

8C

113

115

115

115

8D

8"

0.18 – 0.09

380

371

359

347

 

8D

101

95

95

95

8E

8"

0.6 – 0.15

457

449

426

418

 

8E

116

115

115

115

8F

8"

0.18 – 0.11

514

485

434

431

 

8F

136

137

137

122

8S

8"

0.25 – 0.11

408

373

372

372

 

8S

109

102

102

102

8N

8"

0.5 – 0.11

917

917

831

771

 

8N

231

232

230

230

12A

12"

0.13 – 0.014

1,070

1,044

997

997

 

12A

267

271

271

271

12i

12"

0.13 – 0.040

641

628

595

555

 

12i

162

164

160

160

12X

12"

0.080 – 0.022

284

217

203

183

 

12X

77

78

74

74

12M

12"

0.13 – 0.040

395

391

98

-

 

12M

108

104

98

98

Total(1)

9,453

9,188

8,148

7,673

 

Total

2,420

2,419

2,383

2,370

YoY Growth Rate

3%

13%

6%

5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

CAPEX

$ 1.8

$ 1.0

$ 0.6

$ 0.7

$ 1.4

2022 CAPEX Plan

8"

12"

Total

10%

90%

US$3.0 billion

CAPEX spending in 4Q21 reached US$537 million as full year 2021 CAPEX amounted to US$1.8 billion. 2022 cash-based CAPEX budget is US$3.0 billion, which including the company's collaborative Fab 12A P6 expansion plan with customers.

Brief Summary of Full Year 2021 Consolidated Results

Operating Results

NT

2021

 

2020

 

YoY %
change

Operating Revenues

213,011

 

176,821

 

20.5

 

Gross Profit

72,050

 

38,997

 

84.8

 

Operating Expenses

(25,590

)

(23,244

)

10.1

 

Net Other Operating Income and Expenses

5,226

 

6,254

 

(16.4

)

Operating Income

51,686

 

22,007

 

134.9

 

Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses

10,117

 

5,919

 

70.9

 

Income Tax (Expense) Benefit

(6,691

)

(746

)

797.3

 

Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent

55,780

 

29,189

 

91.1

 

EPS (NT$ per share)

　4.57

2.42

 

 

(US$ per ADS)

0.826

 

0.437

 

 

  • Consolidated revenue in NTD increased 20.5% YoY to NT$213.01 billion, from NT$176.82 billion in 2020.
  • Gross profit increased 84.8%, compared to a year ago, representing 33.8% of 2021 revenue.
  • Operating income grew 134.9% year on year, accounting for 24.3% of 2021 revenue.
  • Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased 91.1% to NT$55.78 billion in 2021.
  • EPS was NT$4.57, or EPADS of US$0.826 for 2021.
  • 28nm revenue dollar grew 75% compared to 2020, as contribution from 28nm technologies and below accounted for 20% in 2021.

Annual Sales Breakdown in Revenue for Foundry Segment

Region

2021

2020

North America

22%

30%

Asia Pacific

65%

57%

Europe

7%

6%

Japan

6%

7%

 

 

 

Technology

2021

2020

14nm and below

0%

0%

14nm

20%

14%

28nm

18%

23%

40nm

19%

17%

65nm

8%

11%

90nm

12%

11%

0.13um

13%

13%

0.18um

8%

8%

0.5um and above

2%

3%

 

 

 

Customer Type

2021

2020

Fabless

85%

88%

IDM

15%

12%

 

 

 

Application

2021

2020

Computer

17%

14%

Communication

46%

52%

Consumer

27%

24%

Others

10%

10%

First Quarter 2022 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

  • Wafer Shipments: To remain flat
  • ASP in USD: To increase by 5%
  • Gross Profit Margin: To be approximately 40%
  • Capacity Utilization: 100%
  • 2022 CAPEX: US$3.0 billion

Recent Developments / Announcements

Oct. 21, 2021 UMC and suppliers join forces to build a low carbon supply chain

Nov. 13, 2021 UMC leads semiconductor foundries in 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

Nov. 26, 2021 Micron and UMC announce global settlement

Dec. 30, 2021 UMC awarded Taiwan Intellectual Property Management System (TIPS) Certification

Please visit UMC's website for further details regarding the above announcements

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (Taipei) / 5:00 AM (New York) / 10:00 AM (London)

Dial-in numbers and Access Codes:

USA Toll Free: 1-866 836-0101

Taiwan Number: 02-2192-8016

Other Areas: +886-2-2192-8016

Access Code: UMC

A live webcast and replay of the 4Q21 results announcement will be available at

www.umc.com under the "Investors / Events" section.

About UMC

UMC UMC TWSE: 2303))) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, embedded high voltage, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all its manufacturing facilities. UMC operates 12 fabs that are strategically located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of approximately 800,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The company employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading "Fourth Quarter of 2021 Outlook and Guidance."

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

- FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW -

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2021
Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
 
 
December 31, 2021
US$ NT$ %
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

4,793

 

132,622

 

28.6

%

Accounts receivable, net

1,272

 

35,190

 

7.6

%

Inventories, net

832

 

23,011

 

5.0

%

Other current assets

1,533

 

42,451

 

9.0

%

Total current assets

8,430

 

233,274

 

50.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 
Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Funds and investments

2,622

 

72,552

 

15.6

%

Property, plant and equipment

4,696

 

129,942

 

28.0

%

Right-of-use assets

258

 

7,127

 

1.5

%

Other non-current assets

778

 

21,532

 

4.7

%

Total non-current assets

8,354

 

231,153

 

49.8

%

Total assets

16,784

 

464,427

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 
Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term loans

70

 

1,924

 

0.4

%

Payables

1,515

 

41,911

 

9.0

%

Current portion of long-term liabilities

1,349

 

37,332

 

8.0

%

Other current liabilities

877

 

24,287

 

5.3

%

Total current liabilities

3,811

 

105,454

 

22.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 
Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Bonds payable

834

 

23,078

 

5.0

%

Long-term loans

605

 

16,752

 

3.6

%

Lease liabilities, noncurrent

163

 

4,511

 

1.0

%

Other non-current liabilities

1,209

 

33,429

 

7.2

%

Total non-current liabilities

2,811

 

77,770

 

16.8

%

Total liabilities

6,622

 

183,224

 

39.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 
Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Equity attributable to the parent company

 

 

 

 

 

Capital

4,511

 

124,832

 

26.9

%

Additional paid-in capital

1,731

 

47,898

 

10.3

%

Retained earnings and other components of equity

3,913

 

108,250

 

23.3

%

Total equity attributable to the parent company

10,155

 

280,980

 

60.5

%

Non-controlling interests

7

 

223

 

0.0

%

Total equity

10,162

 

281,203

 

60.5

%

Total liabilities and equity

16,784

 

464,427

 

100.0

%

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Note：New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.67 per U.S. Dollar.
 
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
Except Per Share and Per ADS Data
 
 
Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison
Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Chg. December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Chg.
US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ %
Operating revenues

2,136

 

 

59,100

 

 

1,637

 

 

45,296

 

 

30.5

%

 

2,136

 

 

59,100

 

 

2,020

 

 

55,907

 

 

5.7

%

Operating costs

(1,301

)

 

(35,997

)

 

(1,245

)

 

(34,448

)

 

4.5

%

 

(1,301

)

 

(35,997

)

 

(1,278

)

 

(35,363

)

 

1.8

%

Gross profit

835

 

 

23,103

 

 

392

 

 

10,848

 

 

113.0

%

 

835

 

 

23,103

 

 

742

 

 

20,544

 

 

12.5

%

39.1

%

 

39.1

%

 

23.9

%

 

23.9

%

 

 

 

39.1

%

 

39.1

%

 

36.8

%

 

36.8

%

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Sales and marketing expenses

(45

)

 

(1,240

)

 

(42

)

 

(1,175

)

 

5.5

%

 

(45

)

 

(1,240

)

 

(44

)

 

(1,212

)

 

2.3

%

- General and administrative expenses

(79

)

 

(2,164

)

 

(72

)

 

(1,966

)

 

10.0

%

 

(79

)

 

(2,164

)

 

(77

)

 

(2,119

)

 

2.2

%

- Research and development expenses

(123

)

 

(3,414

)

 

(115

)

 

(3,194

)

 

6.9

%

 

(123

)

 

(3,414

)

 

(119

)

 

(3,303

)

 

3.4

%

- Expected credit impairment gain (loss)

(0

)

 

(3

)

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

-

 

 

(0

)

 

(3

)

 

(0

)

 

(2

)

 

37.8

%

Subtotal

(247

)

 

(6,821

)

 

(229

)

 

(6,335

)

 

7.7

%

 

(247

)

 

(6,821

)

 

(240

)

 

(6,636

)

 

2.8

%

Net other operating income and expenses

49

 

 

1,334

 

 

40

 

 

1,102

 

 

21.1

%

 

49

 

 

1,334

 

 

45

 

 

1,227

 

 

8.7

%

Operating income

637

 

 

17,616

 

 

203

 

 

5,615

 

 

213.7

%

 

637

 

 

17,616

 

 

547

 

 

15,135

 

 

16.4

%

29.8

%

 

29.8

%

 

12.4

%

 

12.4

%

 

 

 

29.8

%

 

29.8

%

 

27.1

%

 

27.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net non-operating income and expenses

20

 

 

558

 

 

203

 

 

5,619

 

 

(90.1

%)

 

20

 

 

558

 

 

156

 

 

4,317

 

 

(87.1

%)

Income from continuing operations
before income tax

657

 

 

18,174

 

 

406

 

 

11,234

 

 

61.8

%

 

657

 

 

18,174

 

 

703

 

 

19,452

 

 

(6.6

%)

30.8

%

 

30.8

%

 

24.8

%

 

24.8

%

 

 

 

30.8

%

 

30.8

%

 

34.8

%

 

34.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expenses

(79

)

 

(2,169

)

 

(12

)

 

(344

)

 

530.3

%

 

(79

)

 

(2,169

)

 

(76

)

 

(2,100

)

 

3.3

%

Net income

578

 

 

16,005

 

 

394

 

 

10,890

 

 

47.0

%

 

578

 

 

16,005

 

 

627

 

 

17,352

 

 

(7.8

%)

27.1

%

 

27.1

%

 

24.0

%

 

24.0

%

 

 

 

27.1

%

 

27.1

%

 

31.0

%

 

31.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

105

 

 

2,880

 

 

138

 

 

3,831

 

 

(24.8

%)

 

105

 

 

2,880

 

 

(13

)

 

(370

)

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss)

683

 

 

18,885

 

 

532

 

 

14,721

 

 

28.3

%

 

683

 

 

18,885

 

 

614

 

 

16,982

 

 

11.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

　　Shareholders of the parent

576

 

 

15,949

 

 

405

 

 

11,196

 

 

42.5

%

 

576

 

 

15,949

 

 

631

 

 

17,460

 

 

(8.7

%)

　　Non-controlling interests

2

 

 

56

 

 

(11

)

 

(306

)

 

-

 

 

2

 

 

56

 

 

(4

)

 

(108

)

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

　　Shareholders of the parent

681

 

 

18,830

 

 

543

 

 

15,027

 

 

25.3

%

 

681

 

 

18,830

 

 

618

 

 

17,090

 

 

10.2

%

　　Non-controlling interests

2

 

 

55

 

 

(11

)

 

(306

)

 

-

 

 

2

 

 

55

 

 

(4

)

 

(108

)

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share-basic

0.047

 

 

1.30

 

 

0.033

 

 

0.92

 

 

 

 

0.047

 

 

1.30

 

 

0.052

 

 

1.43

 

 

 

Earnings per ADS (2)

0.235

 

 

6.50

 

 

0.166

 

 

4.60

 

 

 

 

0.235

 

 

6.50

 

 

0.258

 

 

7.15

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

outstanding (in millions)

 

 

12,254

 

 

 

 

12,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,254

 

 

 

 

12,206

 

 

 

 
 
Notes:
(1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.67 per U.S. Dollar.
(2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
Except Per Share and Per ADS Data
 
For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021
US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ %
Operating revenues

2,136

 

 

59,100

 

 

100.0

%

 

7,698

 

 

213,011

 

 

100.0

%

Operating costs

(1,301

)

 

(35,997

)

 

(60.9

%)

 

(5,094

)

 

(140,961

)

 

(66.2

%)

Gross profit

835

 

 

23,103

 

 

39.1

%

 

2,604

 

 

72,050

 

 

33.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Sales and marketing expenses

(45

)

 

(1,240

)

 

(2.1

%)

 

(169

)

 

(4,672

)

 

(2.2

%)

- General and administrative expenses

(79

)

 

(2,164

)

 

(3.6

%)

 

(289

)

 

(7,989

)

 

(3.7

%)

- Research and development expenses

(123

)

 

(3,414

)

 

(5.8

%)

 

(467

)

 

(12,935

)

 

(6.1

%)

- Expected credit impairment gain (loss)

(0

)

 

(3

)

 

(0.0

%)

 

0

 

 

6

 

 

0.0

%

Subtotal

(247

)

 

(6,821

)

 

(11.5

%)

 

(925

)

 

(25,590

)

 

(12.0

%)

Net other operating income and expenses

49

 

 

1,334

 

 

2.2

%

 

189

 

 

5,226

 

 

2.5

%

Operating income

637

 

 

17,616

 

 

29.8

%

 

1,868

 

 

51,686

 

 

24.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Net non-operating income and expenses

20

 

 

558

 

 

1.0

%

 

366

 

 

10,117

 

 

4.7

%

Income from continuing operations
before income tax

657

 

 

18,174

 

 

30.8

%

 

2,234

 

 

61,803

 

 

29.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Income tax expense

(79

)

 

(2,169

)

 

(3.7

%)

 

(242

)

 

(6,691

)

 

(3.1

%)

Net income

578

 

 

16,005

 

 

27.1

%

 

1,992

 

 

55,112

 

 

25.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Other comprehensive income (loss)

105

 

 

2,880

 

 

4.9

%

 

149

 

 

4,132

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Total comprehensive income (loss)

683

 

 

18,885

 

 

32.0

%

 

2,141

 

 

59,244

 

 

27.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Net income attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

　　Shareholders of the parent

576

 

 

15,949

 

 

27.0

%

 

2,016

 

 

55,780

 

 

26.2

%

　　Non-controlling interests

2

 

 

56

 

 

0.1

%

 

(24

)

 

(668

)

 

(0.3

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

　　Shareholders of the parent

681

 

 

18,830

 

 

31.9

%

 

2,165

 

 

59,912

 

 

28.1

%

　　Non-controlling interests

2

 

 

55

 

 

0.1

%

 

(24

)

 

(668

)

 

(0.3

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Earnings per share-basic

0.047

 

 

1.30

 

 

 

 

0.165

 

 

4.57

 

 

 

Earnings per ADS (2)

0.235

 

 

6.50

 

 

 

 

0.826

 

 

22.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding (in millions)

 

 

12,254

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,218

 

 

 

 
Notes:
(1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.67 per U.S. Dollar.
(2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
For The Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021
Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
 
US$ NT$
Cash flows from operating activities :
Net income before tax

2,234

61,803

Depreciation & Amortization

1,701

47,075

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

(307)

(8,495)

Income tax paid

(70)

(1,937)

Changes in working capital & others

(293)

(8,094)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,265

90,352

 
Cash flows from investing activities :
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(1,736)

(48,035)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(70)

(1,925)

Increase in other financial assets

(542)

(14,989)

Others

101

2,786

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,247)

(62,163)

 
Cash flows from financing activities :
Decrease in short-term loans

(324)

(8,974)

Proceeds from bonds issued

931

25,761

Redemption of bonds

(72)

(2,000)

Proceeds from long-term loans

562

15,561

Repayments of long-term loans

(415)

(11,472)

Increase in guarantee deposits

514

14,219

Cash dividends

(718)

(19,871)

Others

(27)

(734)

Net cash provided by financing activities

451

12,490

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(75)

(2,105)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,394

38,574

 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,399

94,048

 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

4,793

132,622

 
 
 
Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.67 per U.S. Dollar.

__________________________

1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending December 31, 2021, the three-month period ending September 30, 2021, and the equivalent three-month period that ended December 31, 2020. For all 4Q21 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate of NT$ 27.67 per U.S. Dollar.
2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales
3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity
4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

