UMC Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

2021 EPS grew 89% YoY to NT$4.57; ROE 21.6%

Company well-positioned to capture industry growth driven by mega-trends

Fourth Quarter 2021 Overview1:

Revenue: NT$59.10 billion (US$2.14 billion)

Gross margin: 39.1%; Operating margin: 29.8%

Revenue from 22/28nm: 20%

Capacity utilization rate: 100%+

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent: NT$15.95 billion (US$576 million)

Earnings per share: NT$1.30; earnings per ADS: US$0.235

United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC" or "The Company"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was NT$59.10 billion, increasing 5.7% QoQ from NT$55.91 billion in 3Q21. Compared to a year ago, 4Q21 revenue grew 30.5% YoY from NT$45.30 billion in 4Q20. Consolidated gross margin for 4Q21 was 39.1%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$15.95 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$1.30.

Jason Wang, UMC co-president, said, "In the fourth quarter, strong demand continued to drive full loading across our fabs, while overall wafer shipments grew 1.7% QoQ to 2.55 million 8-inch equivalents. For the full year, revenue in 2021 rose by more than 20% YoY and operating income reached a record high, driven by a surge in our 28nm business. The 75% YoY revenue increase from 28nm technologies strengthened our overall wafer ASP and reflected the robust chip demand related to 5G, AIoT, and automotive mega-trends. It also substantially contributed to the improvement in the company's financial structure. Our healthy 28nm product pipeline will further diversify our portfolio and customer base, and enable UMC to capture additional market share."

Co-president Wang said, "Looking ahead into Q1 2022, we anticipate that demand across all nodes in UMC's addressable markets will continue to outpace supply. Our growth in the long term is supported by industry megatrends, which will be catapulted by structural changes occurring in the industry. We will continue to deepen collaboration with customers with our differentiated specialty technologies, manufacturing excellence, and capacity expansions closely linked to the demands of our partners. At the same time, we will keep pushing for cost reduction and meticulously manage our CapEx in order to deliver sustainable and healthy returns for our shareholders."

Co-president Wang added, "We were thrilled to receive a number of recognitions recently for our relentless focus on sustainability. Following our net-zero pledge in June, UMC was ranked no.1 among all semiconductor constituents listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which has included the company on its World Index for 14 straight years. We were also awarded Taiwan Intellectual Property Management System (TIPS) certification, Taiwan's official IP management benchmark for enterprises, underscoring our commitment to strengthen overall corporate governance. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and we will continue prioritizing resources to drive critical initiatives in our ESG roadmap."

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results NT 4Q21 3Q21 QoQ %

change 4Q20 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 59,100 55,907 5.7 45,296 30.5 Gross Profit 23,103 20,544 12.5 10,848 113.0 Operating Expenses (6,821 ) (6,636 ) 2.8 (6,335 ) 7.7 Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 1,334 1,227 8.7 1,102 21.1 Operating Income 17,616 15,135 16.4 5,615 213.7 Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 558 4,317 (87.1 ) 5,619 (90.1 ) Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 15,949 17,460 (8.7 ) 11,196 42.5 EPS (NT$ per share) 1.30 1.43 0.92 (US$ per ADS) 0.235 0.258 0.166

Fourth quarter operating revenues increased by 5.7% sequentially to NT$59.10 billion which was partly attributed to enhanced product mix and higher wafer shipments. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies represented 38% of wafer revenue. Gross profit grew 12.5% QoQ to NT$23.10 billion, or 39.1% of revenue. Operating expenses was up 2.8% to NT$6.82 billion. Net other operating income reached NT$1.33 billion. Net non-operating income was NT$558 million. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$15.95 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$1.30. Earnings per ADS was US$0.235. The basic weighted average number of outstanding shares in 4Q21 was 12,254,114,875, compared with 12,206,292,756 shares in 3Q21 and 12,206,292,756 shares in 4Q20. The diluted weighted average number of outstanding shares was 12,489,949,678 in 4Q21, compared with 12,411,100,649 shares in 3Q21 and 12,359,115,536 shares in 4Q20. The fully diluted shares counted on December 31, 2021 were approximately 12,519,315,000.

Detailed Financials Section

COGS & Expenses NT 4Q21 3Q21 QoQ %

change 4Q20 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 59,100 55,907 5.7 45,296 30.5 COGS (35,997 ) (35,363 ) 1.8 (34,448 ) 4.5 Depreciation (10,122 ) (9,900 ) 2.2 (10,436 ) (3.0 ) Other Mfg. Costs (25,875 ) (25,463 ) 1.6 (24,012 ) 7.8 Gross Profit 23,103 20,544 12.5 10,848 113.0 Gross Margin (%) 39.1 % 36.8 % 23.9 % Operating Expenses (6,821 ) (6,636 ) 2.8 (6,335 ) 7.7 G&A (2,164 ) (2,119 ) 2.2 (1,966 ) 10.0 Sales & Marketing (1,240 ) (1,212 ) 2.3 (1,175 ) 5.5 R&D (3,414 ) (3,303 ) 3.4 (3,194 ) 6.9 Expected Credit Impairment Gain (Loss) (3 ) (2 ) 37.8 0 - Net Other Operating Income & Expenses 1,334 1,227 8.7 1,102 21.1 Operating Income 17,616 15,135 16.4 5,615 213.7

Operating revenues increased to NT$59.10 billion. COGS was up 1.8 % QoQ to NT$36.00 billion, which included 2.2% sequential increase in depreciation. Gross profit grew 12.5% QoQ to NT$23.10 billion, partly due to enhanced product mix. Operating expenses increased 2.8% QoQ to NT$6.82 billion, as R&D increased 3.4% QoQ to NT$3.41 billion, representing 5.8% of revenue. Net other operating income was NT$1.33 billion. In 4Q21, operating income grew 16.4% QoQ to NT$17.62 billion.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses NT 4Q21 3Q21 4Q20 Non-Operating Income and Expenses 558 4,317 5,619 Net Interest Income and Expenses (343 ) (367 ) (278 ) Net Investment Gain and Loss 2,689 4,534 5,703 Exchange Gain and Loss 312 164 199 Other Gain and Loss (2,100 ) (14 ) (5 )

Net non-operating income in 4Q21 was NT$558 million, primarily reflecting NT$2.69 billion in net investment gain, offset by a NT$2.10 billion in other loss which included the one-time legal settlement payment and the losses of financial instrument transaction.

Cash Flow Summary NT For the 3-Month

Period Ended Dec. 31, 2021 For the 3-Month

Period Ended Sep. 30, 2021 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 26,822 22,125 Net income before tax 18,174 19,452 Depreciation & Amortization 11,817 11,754 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (2,491 ) (3,356 ) Income tax paid (222 ) (1,365 ) Changes in working capital & others (456 ) (4,360 ) Cash Flow from Investing Activities (13,339 ) (23,222 ) Acquisition of PP&E (14,707 ) (17,457 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (100 ) (371 ) Decrease (Increase) in other financial assets 1,589 (5,677 ) Others (121 ) 283 Cash Flow from Financing Activities 6,367 (9,694 ) Bank loans (1,359 ) (4,510 ) Bonds Issued 5,000 11,161 Increase in deposits-in 2,896 3,738 Cash dividends (1 ) (19,870 ) Others (169 ) (213 ) Effect of Exchange Rate (333 ) (104 ) Net Cash Flow 19,517 (10,895 ) Beginning balance 113,105 124,000 Ending balance 132,622 113,105

In 4Q21, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$26.82 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities amounted to NT$13.34 billion, which included NT$14.95 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash flow of NT$11.87 billion. Cash inflow from financing reached NT$6.37 billion, primarily from a NT$5.00 billion in bond issuance and a NT$2.90 billion payment as capacity deposit for 12A P6 offset by a NT$1.36 billion in repayment in bank loans. Net cash inflow in 4Q21 totaled NT$19.52 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$8.70 billion in bank loans.

Current Assets NT 4Q21 3Q21 4Q20 Cash and Cash Equivalents 132.62 113.11 94.05 Notes & Accounts Receivable 35.19 32.99 27.27 Days Sales Outstanding 53 51 55 Inventories, net 23.01 23.15 22.55 Days of Inventory 59 59 60 Total Current Assets 233.27 211.60 164.31

Cash and cash equivalents increased to NT$132.62 billion. Days of inventory remained at 59 days.

Liabilities NT 4Q21 3Q21 4Q20 Total Current Liabilities 105.45 84.55 78.24 Notes & Accounts Payable 8.36 8.26 7.86 Short-Term Credit / Bonds 39.26 24.26 38.04 Payables on Equipment 7.88 6.72 5.45 Other 49.95 45.31 26.89 Long-Term Credit / Bonds 39.83 51.09 24.77 Long-Term Investment Liabilities 8.25 8.14 20.75 Total Liabilities 183.22 171.19 141.74 Debt to Equity 65 % 66 % 60 %

Current liabilities increased to NT$105.45 billion, which included a NT$39.26 billion in short-term credit/bonds. Long-term credit/bonds decreased to NT$39.83 billion. Total liabilities increased to NT$183.22 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 65%.

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue Breakdown by Region Region 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 North America 21% 22% 22% 23% 29% Asia Pacific 66% 65% 63% 63% 61% Europe 7% 7% 8% 8% 5% Japan 6% 6% 7% 6% 5%

Revenue from Asia-Pacific increased to 66% while business from North America accounted for 21% of sales. Business from Europe was 7% while contribution from Japan remained at 6%.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry Geometry 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 14nm and below 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 14nm 20% 19% 20% 20% 18% 28nm 18% 18% 18% 20% 22% 40nm 19% 19% 19% 18% 18% 65nm 8% 8% 9% 8% 8% 90nm 12% 12% 11% 11% 11% 0.13um 13% 13% 13% 13% 13% 0.18um 7% 8% 8% 8% 8% 0.5um and above 3% 3% 2% 2% 2%

Revenue contribution from 22/28nm amounted to 20% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution stayed at 18% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type Customer Type 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 Fabless 86% 86% 84% 86% 87% IDM 14% 14% 16% 14% 13%

Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 86% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1) Application 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 Computer 17% 17% 17% 16% 16% Communication 46% 46% 47% 46% 49% Consumer 26% 27% 26% 27% 25% Others 11% 10% 10% 11% 10%

Revenue from the communication segment remained unchanged at 46%, while business from computer applications also stayed at 17%. Business from consumer applications declined to 26% as other segments accounted represented 11% of revenue.

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) grew in 4Q21.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 4Q21 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer Shipments 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 Wafer Shipments

(8" K equivalents) 2,546 2,503 2,440 2,372 2,293 Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 Utilization Rate 100%+ 100%+ 100%+ 100% 99% Total Capacity

(8" K equivalents) 2,419 2,383 2,370 2,280 2,311

Wafer shipments increased 1.7% QoQ to 2,546K in the fourth quarter, while quarterly capacity grew to 2,419K. Overall utilization rate in 4Q21 surpassed 100%.

Capacity4

Overall capacity in the fourth quarter grew by 1.5% QoQ to 2,419K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will remain flattish for the first quarter of 2022 at 2,420K 8-inch equivalent wafers.

Annual Capacity in thousands of wafers Quarterly Capacity in thousands of wafers FAB Geometry

(um) 2021 2020 2019 2018 FAB 1Q22E 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 WTK 6" 5 – 0.25 329 371 370 396 WTK 82 81 80 84 8A 8" 3 – 0.18 755 802 825 825 8A 189 190 190 190 8C 8" 0.35 – 0.11 459 452 436 383 8C 113 115 115 115 8D 8" 0.18 – 0.09 380 371 359 347 8D 101 95 95 95 8E 8" 0.6 – 0.15 457 449 426 418 8E 116 115 115 115 8F 8" 0.18 – 0.11 514 485 434 431 8F 136 137 137 122 8S 8" 0.25 – 0.11 408 373 372 372 8S 109 102 102 102 8N 8" 0.5 – 0.11 917 917 831 771 8N 231 232 230 230 12A 12" 0.13 – 0.014 1,070 1,044 997 997 12A 267 271 271 271 12i 12" 0.13 – 0.040 641 628 595 555 12i 162 164 160 160 12X 12" 0.080 – 0.022 284 217 203 183 12X 77 78 74 74 12M 12" 0.13 – 0.040 395 391 98 - 12M 108 104 98 98 Total(1) 9,453 9,188 8,148 7,673 Total 2,420 2,419 2,383 2,370 YoY Growth Rate 3% 13% 6% 5%

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 CAPEX $ 1.8 $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 0.7 $ 1.4

2022 CAPEX Plan 8" 12" Total 10% 90% US$3.0 billion

CAPEX spending in 4Q21 reached US$537 million as full year 2021 CAPEX amounted to US$1.8 billion. 2022 cash-based CAPEX budget is US$3.0 billion, which including the company's collaborative Fab 12A P6 expansion plan with customers.

Brief Summary of Full Year 2021 Consolidated Results

Operating Results NT 2021 2020 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 213,011 176,821 20.5 Gross Profit 72,050 38,997 84.8 Operating Expenses (25,590 ) (23,244 ) 10.1 Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 5,226 6,254 (16.4 ) Operating Income 51,686 22,007 134.9 Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 10,117 5,919 70.9 Income Tax (Expense) Benefit (6,691 ) (746 ) 797.3 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 55,780 29,189 91.1 EPS (NT$ per share) 4.57 2.42 (US$ per ADS) 0.826 0.437

Consolidated revenue in NTD increased 20.5% YoY to NT$213.01 billion, from NT$176.82 billion in 2020.

Gross profit increased 84.8%, compared to a year ago, representing 33.8% of 2021 revenue.

Operating income grew 134.9% year on year, accounting for 24.3% of 2021 revenue.

Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased 91.1% to NT$55.78 billion in 2021.

EPS was NT$4.57, or EPADS of US$0.826 for 2021.

28nm revenue dollar grew 75% compared to 2020, as contribution from 28nm technologies and below accounted for 20% in 2021.

Annual Sales Breakdown in Revenue for Foundry Segment

Region 2021 2020 North America 22% 30% Asia Pacific 65% 57% Europe 7% 6% Japan 6% 7% Technology 2021 2020 14nm and below 0% 0% 14nm 20% 14% 28nm 18% 23% 40nm 19% 17% 65nm 8% 11% 90nm 12% 11% 0.13um 13% 13% 0.18um 8% 8% 0.5um and above 2% 3% Customer Type 2021 2020 Fabless 85% 88% IDM 15% 12% Application 2021 2020 Computer 17% 14% Communication 46% 52% Consumer 27% 24% Others 10% 10%

First Quarter 2022 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: To remain flat

ASP in USD: To increase by 5%

Gross Profit Margin: To be approximately 40%

Capacity Utilization: 100%

2022 CAPEX: US$3.0 billion

Recent Developments / Announcements

Oct. 21, 2021 UMC and suppliers join forces to build a low carbon supply chain

Nov. 13, 2021 UMC leads semiconductor foundries in 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

Nov. 26, 2021 Micron and UMC announce global settlement

Dec. 30, 2021 UMC awarded Taiwan Intellectual Property Management System (TIPS) Certification

Please visit UMC's website for further details regarding the above announcements

- FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW -

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2021 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) December 31, 2021 US$ NT$ % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,793 132,622 28.6 % Accounts receivable, net 1,272 35,190 7.6 % Inventories, net 832 23,011 5.0 % Other current assets 1,533 42,451 9.0 % Total current assets 8,430 233,274 50.2 % Non-current assets Funds and investments 2,622 72,552 15.6 % Property, plant and equipment 4,696 129,942 28.0 % Right-of-use assets 258 7,127 1.5 % Other non-current assets 778 21,532 4.7 % Total non-current assets 8,354 231,153 49.8 % Total assets 16,784 464,427 100.0 % Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term loans 70 1,924 0.4 % Payables 1,515 41,911 9.0 % Current portion of long-term liabilities 1,349 37,332 8.0 % Other current liabilities 877 24,287 5.3 % Total current liabilities 3,811 105,454 22.7 % Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 834 23,078 5.0 % Long-term loans 605 16,752 3.6 % Lease liabilities, noncurrent 163 4,511 1.0 % Other non-current liabilities 1,209 33,429 7.2 % Total non-current liabilities 2,811 77,770 16.8 % Total liabilities 6,622 183,224 39.5 % Equity Equity attributable to the parent company Capital 4,511 124,832 26.9 % Additional paid-in capital 1,731 47,898 10.3 % Retained earnings and other components of equity 3,913 108,250 23.3 % Total equity attributable to the parent company 10,155 280,980 60.5 % Non-controlling interests 7 223 0.0 % Total equity 10,162 281,203 60.5 % Total liabilities and equity 16,784 464,427 100.0 % Note：New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.67 per U.S. Dollar.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Chg. December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Chg. US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 2,136 59,100 1,637 45,296 30.5 % 2,136 59,100 2,020 55,907 5.7 % Operating costs (1,301 ) (35,997 ) (1,245 ) (34,448 ) 4.5 % (1,301 ) (35,997 ) (1,278 ) (35,363 ) 1.8 % Gross profit 835 23,103 392 10,848 113.0 % 835 23,103 742 20,544 12.5 % 39.1 % 39.1 % 23.9 % 23.9 % 39.1 % 39.1 % 36.8 % 36.8 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (45 ) (1,240 ) (42 ) (1,175 ) 5.5 % (45 ) (1,240 ) (44 ) (1,212 ) 2.3 % - General and administrative expenses (79 ) (2,164 ) (72 ) (1,966 ) 10.0 % (79 ) (2,164 ) (77 ) (2,119 ) 2.2 % - Research and development expenses (123 ) (3,414 ) (115 ) (3,194 ) 6.9 % (123 ) (3,414 ) (119 ) (3,303 ) 3.4 % - Expected credit impairment gain (loss) (0 ) (3 ) 0 0 - (0 ) (3 ) (0 ) (2 ) 37.8 % Subtotal (247 ) (6,821 ) (229 ) (6,335 ) 7.7 % (247 ) (6,821 ) (240 ) (6,636 ) 2.8 % Net other operating income and expenses 49 1,334 40 1,102 21.1 % 49 1,334 45 1,227 8.7 % Operating income 637 17,616 203 5,615 213.7 % 637 17,616 547 15,135 16.4 % 29.8 % 29.8 % 12.4 % 12.4 % 29.8 % 29.8 % 27.1 % 27.1 % Net non-operating income and expenses 20 558 203 5,619 (90.1 %) 20 558 156 4,317 (87.1 %) Income from continuing operations

before income tax 657 18,174 406 11,234 61.8 % 657 18,174 703 19,452 (6.6 %) 30.8 % 30.8 % 24.8 % 24.8 % 30.8 % 30.8 % 34.8 % 34.8 % Income tax expenses (79 ) (2,169 ) (12 ) (344 ) 530.3 % (79 ) (2,169 ) (76 ) (2,100 ) 3.3 % Net income 578 16,005 394 10,890 47.0 % 578 16,005 627 17,352 (7.8 %) 27.1 % 27.1 % 24.0 % 24.0 % 27.1 % 27.1 % 31.0 % 31.0 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 105 2,880 138 3,831 (24.8 %) 105 2,880 (13 ) (370 ) - Total comprehensive income (loss) 683 18,885 532 14,721 28.3 % 683 18,885 614 16,982 11.2 % Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 576 15,949 405 11,196 42.5 % 576 15,949 631 17,460 (8.7 %) Non-controlling interests 2 56 (11 ) (306 ) - 2 56 (4 ) (108 ) - Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 681 18,830 543 15,027 25.3 % 681 18,830 618 17,090 10.2 % Non-controlling interests 2 55 (11 ) (306 ) - 2 55 (4 ) (108 ) - Earnings per share-basic 0.047 1.30 0.033 0.92 0.047 1.30 0.052 1.43 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.235 6.50 0.166 4.60 0.235 6.50 0.258 7.15 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,254 12,206 12,254 12,206 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.67 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 2,136 59,100 100.0 % 7,698 213,011 100.0 % Operating costs (1,301 ) (35,997 ) (60.9 %) (5,094 ) (140,961 ) (66.2 %) Gross profit 835 23,103 39.1 % 2,604 72,050 33.8 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (45 ) (1,240 ) (2.1 %) (169 ) (4,672 ) (2.2 %) - General and administrative expenses (79 ) (2,164 ) (3.6 %) (289 ) (7,989 ) (3.7 %) - Research and development expenses (123 ) (3,414 ) (5.8 %) (467 ) (12,935 ) (6.1 %) - Expected credit impairment gain (loss) (0 ) (3 ) (0.0 %) 0 6 0.0 % Subtotal (247 ) (6,821 ) (11.5 %) (925 ) (25,590 ) (12.0 %) Net other operating income and expenses 49 1,334 2.2 % 189 5,226 2.5 % Operating income 637 17,616 29.8 % 1,868 51,686 24.3 % Net non-operating income and expenses 20 558 1.0 % 366 10,117 4.7 % Income from continuing operations

before income tax 657 18,174 30.8 % 2,234 61,803 29.0 % Income tax expense (79 ) (2,169 ) (3.7 %) (242 ) (6,691 ) (3.1 %) Net income 578 16,005 27.1 % 1,992 55,112 25.9 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 105 2,880 4.9 % 149 4,132 1.9 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 683 18,885 32.0 % 2,141 59,244 27.8 % Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 576 15,949 27.0 % 2,016 55,780 26.2 % Non-controlling interests 2 56 0.1 % (24 ) (668 ) (0.3 %) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 681 18,830 31.9 % 2,165 59,912 28.1 % Non-controlling interests 2 55 0.1 % (24 ) (668 ) (0.3 %) Earnings per share-basic 0.047 1.30 0.165 4.57 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.235 6.50 0.826 22.85 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in millions) 12,254 12,218 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.67 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) US$ NT$ Cash flows from operating activities : Net income before tax 2,234 61,803 Depreciation & Amortization 1,701 47,075 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (307) (8,495) Income tax paid (70) (1,937) Changes in working capital & others (293) (8,094) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,265 90,352 Cash flows from investing activities : Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,736) (48,035) Acquisition of intangible assets (70) (1,925) Increase in other financial assets (542) (14,989) Others 101 2,786 Net cash used in investing activities (2,247) (62,163) Cash flows from financing activities : Decrease in short-term loans (324) (8,974) Proceeds from bonds issued 931 25,761 Redemption of bonds (72) (2,000) Proceeds from long-term loans 562 15,561 Repayments of long-term loans (415) (11,472) Increase in guarantee deposits 514 14,219 Cash dividends (718) (19,871) Others (27) (734) Net cash provided by financing activities 451 12,490 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (75) (2,105) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,394 38,574 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,399 94,048 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 4,793 132,622 Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.67 per U.S. Dollar.

__________________________

1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending December 31, 2021, the three-month period ending September 30, 2021, and the equivalent three-month period that ended December 31, 2020. For all 4Q21 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate of NT$ 27.67 per U.S. Dollar.

2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales

3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity

4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

