New Year, New Gear - Logitech G Introduces G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in Full Size and TKL Versions

The G413 SE Blends Sophisticated Design with Gaming-Grade Technologies for an Affordable Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech LOGN LOGI and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today announced the launch of the Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Engineered for precision and performance, these affordable new keyboards offer gaming-grade mechanical switches with extremely durable PBT keycaps that are wear, fade and shine resistant

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005316/en/

The Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, engineered for precision and performance at an affordable price. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We spent a lot of time carefully designing keyboards that deliver advanced performance with just the right feature set," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "Made with strong, durable materials and high-performance features, these keyboards are an excellent option for gamers who want a mechanical keyboard at a great price."

The G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards feature Tactile Mechanical Switches, which deliver uncompromising performance and give discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback. In addition, the keyboards feature PBT keycaps that are engineered with quality material, designed to hold up over time and heat- and wear-resistant; making them one of the most durable PBT keycaps on the market.

Featuring white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case as the keyboard's backbone, the result is a minimal design, balanced with features that make this keyboard a must-have for gamers.

In addition, the keyboards were designed to deliver reliable key input versus other non-gaming mechanical keyboards, with the addition of the six-key rollover anti-ghosting performance, which means multiple keys can be pressed simultaneously and all register at the same time to trigger a special game move.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards are expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at global retailers in February of 2022 for suggested retail prices of $79.99 and $69.99, respectively. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005316/en/