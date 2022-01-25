Reward Gateway and Xexec Join Forces To Drive Continued Expansion

Reward Gateway, a global HR technology and employee engagement company, today announced it is combining operations with Xexec, a provider of employee reward and recognition, benefits, discounts, and concierge services for large corporations. This follows the acquisitions of both Reward Gateway and Xexec by private equity leaders Abry Partners and Castik Investors in 2021 and reinforces Reward Gateway's leadership position in the global employee engagement market.

Doug Butler, CEO of Reward Gateway said:

"The unprecedented events of the past two years have forced organizations to rethink how to best attract, engage and retain their people within flexible and hybrid work environments. By combining operations with Xexec, we can deliver a broader suite of innovative and expanded employee engagement solutions and resources to our clients around the globe."

Xexec is a London-based HR tech firm founded in 2000, with an additional office in the U.S. A fast-growing and dynamic company, it has doubled its customer base in the past three years.

Jacqueline Benjamin and Saul Meyer, founders and co-CEOs of Xexec said:

"Reward Gateway's reputation as a leader and innovator in the employee engagement industry is well established. It is a testament to our people, heritage and growth that we are able to join forces with Reward Gateway at this critical time, and it represents a tremendous opportunity for our clients and our employees."

About Reward Gateway:

Reward Gateway helps companies engage, motivate and retain people — every day, all over the world. Partnering with over 2,500 companies in 23 countries, we empower more than 5 million employees to connect, recognize and support each other to make the world a better place to work. Our unified employee engagement hub provides the best of recognition, reward, wellbeing, surveys, benefits and discounts that support talent acquisition, retention and values-driven growth. Clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM, McDonald's and more. Learn more at www.rewardgateway.com.

