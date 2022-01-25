Reward Gateway and Xexec Join Forces To Drive Continued Expansion

Reward Gateway, a global HR technology and employee engagement company, today announced it is combining operations with Xexec, a provider of employee reward and recognition, benefits, discounts, and concierge services for large corporations. This follows the acquisitions of both Reward Gateway and Xexec by private equity leaders Abry Partners and Castik Investors in 2021 and reinforces Reward Gateway's leadership position in the global employee engagement market.
Doug Butler, CEO of Reward Gateway said:
"The unprecedented events of the past two years have forced organizations to rethink how to best attract, engage and retain their people within flexible and hybrid work environments. By combining operations with Xexec, we can deliver a broader suite of innovative and expanded employee engagement solutions and resources to our clients around the globe."
Xexec is a London-based HR tech firm founded in 2000, with an additional office in the U.S. A fast-growing and dynamic company, it has doubled its customer base in the past three years.
Jacqueline Benjamin and Saul Meyer, founders and co-CEOs of Xexec said:
"Reward Gateway's reputation as a leader and innovator in the employee engagement industry is well established. It is a testament to our people, heritage and growth that we are able to join forces with Reward Gateway at this critical time, and it represents a tremendous opportunity for our clients and our employees."
About Reward Gateway:
Reward Gateway helps companies engage, motivate and retain people — every day, all over the world. Partnering with over 2,500 companies in 23 countries, we empower more than 5 million employees to connect, recognize and support each other to make the world a better place to work. Our unified employee engagement hub provides the best of recognition, reward, wellbeing, surveys, benefits and discounts that support talent acquisition, retention and values-driven growth. Clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM, McDonald's and more. Learn more at www.rewardgateway.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005835/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.