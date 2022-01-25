Minko Goes Live With Scienaptic's AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

Leading AI-powered credit decisioning disruptor, Scienaptic announced that Minko has completed a new implementation and is now live on its platform. This unique implementation will facilitate stronger credit decisions and help micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) gain easy access to credit for ultra-short durations ranging from seven to 30 days at the click of a button.
Minko's mission is to build an inclusive ecosystem of financial and banking products for offline retailers and their suppliers by leveraging technology to solve real business problems. Its aim is to make access to digital credit lines as simple as using a credit card, for offline retailers in India. Through its platform, Minko has already disbursed more than Rs 100 Mn credit and has a network of over 16,500 retailers and 100+ distributors in India. This implementation of Scienaptic's platform will now enable Minko to seamlessly scale its offerings to the 18 million+ retailers in the $900 billion retail market in India.
Using Scienaptic's decisioning platform and proprietary scorecards, Minko can assign initial credit limits to retailers, adjust these limits on a periodic basis and process invoices in real-time for approval and in-built fraud detection. This will be done real-time with zero friction. Over time, as the dataset size grows, AI algorithms will be used to get more accurate predictions and sharper decisions.
"Today, millions of MSMEs in India are unbanked and lack a credit score. The credit gap for such MSMEs is about $250 billion," said Sanket Shendure, Co-Founder and CEO of Minko. "Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform will help us bridge this gap by automating and strengthening our credit decisions. We will also lower our risk and make credit more accessible to underserved business owners."
"We are very pleased to help Minko support the financing needs of small business owners," said Joydip Gupta, APAC Head of Scienaptic. "Our AI-powered credit decisioning platform will help Minko with assessing newly onboarded MSMEs, re-evaluate MSME limits as situations change, and identify invoice anomalies – ultimately helping Minko make better loan decisions while minimizing risk."
About Scienaptic
Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to improve the quality of underwriting decisions constantly. This enables them to say 'yes' to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.
