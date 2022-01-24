To Commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, MTV and CBS Announce Two New Primetime Specials

Three-Time Emmy® Award-Winning Actress Julianna Margulies Hosts Both Specials, Produced by ATTN: with MTV NEWS & SEE IT NOW STUDIOS

"The Hate We Can't Forget: A Holocaust Memorial Special" Airs Wednesday, Jan. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, PT/ET) on Smithsonian Channel™ and beginning Thursday, Jan. 27 on MTV Around the World, with a Monday, Jan. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, PT/ET) Premiere Date on MTV in the U.S.

"Undeniable: The Truth to Remember" Airs Saturday, Jan. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS

First Look Images: Here

MTV and CBS today announced two new unique primetime specials to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed on Jan. 27, 2022. Hosted by three-time Emmy® Award-winner Julianna Margulies and produced by ATTN:, each features interviews with Holocaust survivors and their families who share harrowing first-person accounts and spotlight the importance of keeping their stories alive.

THE HATE WE CAN'T FORGET: A HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL SPECIAL airs:

Wednesday, Jan. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on Smithsonian Channel™

(10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on Smithsonian Channel™ Beginning Jan. 27 on MTV around the world

on MTV around the world Monday, Jan. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on MTV

UNDENIABLE: THE TRUTH TO REMEMBER will be broadcast Saturday, Jan. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

"As we recently witnessed the harrowing hostage crisis at a Texas synagogue, violence against the Jewish community is reaching record highs," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO ViacomCBS Media Networks & MTV Entertainment. "This is why it is imperative for us to learn from the horrors of the Holocaust, use our platforms to showcase the stories of survival and lock arms with those bravely fighting antisemitism and hatred in all of its forms."

"We must never forget the systemic persecution and murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust, and WE MUST remain vigilant against the forces of hatred and antisemitism that created it and still persist today," said George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS. "Hearing directly from these survivors puts the atrocities they experienced in sharp focus and should inspire us to fight against all forms of hate and bigotry in the future."

THE HATE WE CAN'T FORGET: A HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL SPECIAL, on Smithsonian and across MTV's global footprint, follows four Holocaust survivors who share their harrowing stories with kids from school districts that don't teach the history of the Nazi slaughter of six million Jews. Host Julianna Margulies explores the impact and legacy of the Holocaust on a new generation of Gen Z and millennials – and the dangers of forgetting. Texas high school students discover the story of a survivor and her surprising similarity to their own issues. A pop quiz reveals their lack of knowledge, but they are stunned when they hear Houston Holocaust survivor Ruth Steinfeld's journey of survival. Woven together are the heart-wrenching, surprising and hopeful stories of Rose and Arthur Gelbart, two child-survivors of the Holocaust who have been happily married for 66 years, and Pieter Kohnstam, who was babysat by Anne Frank before her family was captured. THE HATE WE CAN'T FORGET: A HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL SPECIAL is produced by ATTN: and MTV News.

UNDENIABLE: THE TRUTH TO REMEMBER, on CBS, follows five Holocaust survivors who share their harrowing stories with a diverse group of students from Hastings High School in Houston, Texas, a school that does not traditionally teach the history of the Holocaust. The personal remembrances of these survivors lead these Texas teenagers to embark on an emotional journey of learning and discovery. Woven together throughout the special are the heart-wrenching, surprising and hopeful stories of survivors Ruth Steinfeld, Rose and Arthur Gelbart, two child-survivors of the Holocaust who have been happily married for 66 years, and Pieter Kohnstam, who was babysat by Anne Frank before her family went into hiding and later was captured. Also, the CBS special includes an exclusive feature about 97-year-old Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert, who, along with her great grandson, recently became a viral sensation on TikTok. UNDENIABLE: THE TRUTH TO REMEMBER, which is produced by ATTN: and See It Now Studios, will also stream on Paramount+ starting Sunday, Jan. 30, and on CBS News Streaming Network on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

These two specials come on the heels of MTV News' WITH ONE VOICE: FIGHTING HATRED TOGETHER, which chronicled four young Jewish activists on the front lines of the fight against antisemitism.

THE HATE WE CAN'T FORGET: A HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL SPECIAL and UNDENIABLE: THE TRUTH TO REMEMBER are both executive produced by Matthew Segal, John Green, Tom Werner, Jessie Surovell, Taye Shuayb, Jarrett Moreno and Mike Vainisi for ATTN:. For THE HATE WE CAN'T FORGET: A HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL SPECIAL, James Blue, Jessica Zalkind and Tim Evans are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. For UNDENIABLE, THE TRUTH TO REMEMBER, Susan Zirinsky and Terry Wrong serve as executive producers, with Aysu Saliba serving as supervising producer for See It Now Studios and CBS.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

VIAC-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005880/en/