AVer Awarded 2021 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award

AVer Information Inc. USA, an award-winning business communication and collaboration solutions provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the VB130 4K Videobar as a 2021 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award winner presented by TMCnet.

The award honors the best and most innovative platforms offering the best experience for today's teleworkers, remote meetings & video conferences that the industry has to offer as judged by the editors of TMCnet. Each winner submitted a thorough application, nominating the selected solution.

"We are delighted to have won the TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award and are pleased to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to excellence. AVer sets the standard for innovation and creativity in the Video Conferencing industry, and this award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of its creators," said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA.

AVer's VB130 4K Videobar with intelligent lighting offers high-quality 4K video and dual fields of view, including 90-degree and 120-degree views, and a privacy shutter for peace of mind. Featuring a compact design, the VB130's sleek composition will fit on top of a 17-inch monitor or can be mounted onto a tripod. The VB130 combines five levels of automatic, intelligent lighting with exceptional beamforming audio technology with a five-microphone array to ensure resonant sound — creating a dynamic video conferencing solution for power users, huddle rooms, and small conference spaces.

The VB130 promotes contactless meeting technology for safer, more efficient meetings with SmartFrame, contactless AI-triggered viewing-angle adjustments meant to perfectly frame meeting participants, no matter their distance from the lens. It incorporates contactless AI features, including voice tracking, smart framing, audio fencing, and people counting for a seamless video conferencing experience. The VB130 features web-based controls for remote camera control and settings management, as well as easy-to-use group central management software, EZManager 2.

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of video conferencing platforms, TMC is proud to announce VB130 4K Videobar as a recipient of the 2nd Annual Video Conferencing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "AVer is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

The 2021 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet news portal.

