Javier Idrovo Named Chief Financial Officer of BlueTriton Brands, as Producer of Leading Water Brands Accelerates Growth Strategy

BlueTriton Brands ("BlueTriton" or the "Company"), the producer of an unrivaled portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands for healthy hydration, announced it has named Javier Idrovo as Chief Financial Officer. An experienced food and beverage executive, Idrovo joins as the Company, formerly Nestlé Waters North America, accelerates its growth and innovation strategy.
"Since becoming an independent business last year, BlueTriton has made significant strides toward expanding our market leadership, driving innovation and advancing our environmental commitments," said Jorge Mesquita, Chief Executive Officer of BlueTriton. "As we look to build on our progress and accelerate our high-growth strategy, Javier brings extensive food and beverage experience, an impressive track record of execution and achieving results, as well as a performance-oriented mindset that is an ideal fit with our culture. We are delighted to have him lead our finance team at this exiting stage of our journey."
Prior to joining BlueTriton, Mr. Idrovo served as Chief Financial Officer for The Hain Celestial Group, a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. As head of Hain's financial planning and analysis, global accounting, transactional services, tax and treasury functions, he was instrumental in the company's recent global transformation effort.
Before Hain, he served as Chief Accounting Officer for The Hershey Company, where he also led financial planning and analysis, strategy and business development, and played a key role in defining the iconic chocolate maker's international and product expansion strategy. Earlier in his career he was with the Dole Food Company where he held several senior positions, including President of Dole Packaged Foods, LLC.
"I am delighted for the opportunity to join the BlueTriton team at this exciting time in the company's trajectory," said Mr. Idrovo. "The high potential for growth and value creation at BlueTriton is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people, strong brand portfolio, and North American footprint. Having played a leadership role in similar industries, I am confident in our ability to execute on our plans, drive consistent growth through innovation and strategic investments, and continue to lead the way in sustainability and environmental stewardship."
ABOUT BLUETRITON BRANDS
BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged regional spring water and national purified water brands including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ice Mountain® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Arrowhead® Brand Water, Pure Life® and Splash. The Company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service and a certified Carbon Neutral® business.
Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 6,600 associates in the United States and approximately 200 in its Canada affiliate, BlueTriton Brands manages natural resources for long-term sustainability, and conserves more than 20,000 acres of natural watershed area. The Company has 27 production facilities across North America, 16 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified across 15 sites, with five of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.
For more information, visit www.BlueTriton.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
