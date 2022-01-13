Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Declares Initial Distribution and Releases Fund Commentary

The Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund NPFD declared its initial monthly distribution of $0.1380 per share. The fund began trading on the NYSE on December 16, 2021.

The following dates apply to today's monthly distribution declaration:

Record Date February 15, 2022 Ex-Dividend Date February 14, 2022 Payable Date March 1, 2022

Ticker Exchange Fund Name Monthly Distribution Amount Per Share Distribution Rate on $25 IPO Price NPFD NYSE Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund $0.1380 6.62%

For an update on the Fund's current portfolio positioning please see the NPFD commentary. You can also subscribe to closed-end fund fact sheets, commentaries, distribution announcements, and other fund literature on Nuveen's website.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $65 billion of assets under management across 62 CEFs as of 30 September 2021. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has over 30 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds or contact:

Financial Professionals

800-752-8700

Investors

800-257-8787

Media

media-inquiries@nuveen.com

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

