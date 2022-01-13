Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Declares Initial Distribution and Releases Fund Commentary

The Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund NPFD declared its initial monthly distribution of $0.1380 per share. The fund began trading on the NYSE on December 16, 2021.
The following dates apply to today's monthly distribution declaration:
|
Record Date
|
February 15, 2022
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
February 14, 2022
|
Payable Date
|
March 1, 2022
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Monthly
Distribution
Amount
Per Share
|
|
Distribution
Rate on
$25 IPO Price
|
NPFD
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund
|
|
$0.1380
|
6.62%
For an update on the Fund's current portfolio positioning please see the NPFD commentary. You can also subscribe to closed-end fund fact sheets, commentaries, distribution announcements, and other fund literature on Nuveen's website.
Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $65 billion of assets under management across 62 CEFs as of 30 September 2021. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has over 30 years of experience managing CEFs.
For more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds or contact:
Financial Professionals
800-752-8700
Investors
800-257-8787
Media
media-inquiries@nuveen.com
About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.
The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:
- market developments;
- legal and regulatory developments; and
- other additional risks and uncertainties.
Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.
EPS-1985797PR-E0122X
