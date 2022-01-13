Cenntro Electric Group Announces the Change of its Trading Symbol from "NAKD" to "CENN"

Cenntro Electric Group Limited NAKD, a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that its trading symbol on the Nasdaq Capital Market (NASDAQ) will change from "NAKD" to "CENN" at the open of market trading on Friday, January 14, 2022.
The change in trading symbol follows the previously announced closing of Naked Brand Group Limited's acquisition of the outstanding capital stock of three entities comprising Cenntro Automotive Group and its name change to "Cenntro Electric Group Limited."
"We are pleased that our new trading symbol now aligns with our brand and will strengthen our visibility with investors and provide consistent recognition to our shareholders as we reach another milestone as a public company," said Peter Wang, CEO, Managing Director and Chairman of Cenntro Electric Group Limited. "We remain committed to our vision and maximizing shareholder value by leveraging our IP and ability to design and produce innovative electric commercial vehicles while scaling our decentralized production model as we address the needs of growing market demand."
No action is required from Cenntro shareholders in order to effectuate the change in trading symbol. Cenntro's ordinary shares will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and the CUSIP number will remain unchanged.
About Cenntro Electric Group
Cenntro Electric Group is a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles. Cenntro plans to lead the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. Cenntro has produced and delivered over 3600 commercial EVs in more than 26 countries. For more information about the company, please visit www.cenntroauto.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be, but need not be, identified by words such as "may,'' "believe,'' "anticipate,'' "could,'' "should,'' "intend,'' "plan,'' "will,'' "aim(s),'' "can,'' "would,'' "expect(s),'' "estimate(s),'' "project(s),'' "forecast(s)'', "positioned,'' "approximately,'' "potential,'' "goal,'' "strategy,'' "outlook'' and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding decentralized production and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in this communication. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Cenntro's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Cenntro's public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Cenntro's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 5, 2022 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005900/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.