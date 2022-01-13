Myomo to Present at the Sidoti Winter Small Cap Conference

Myomo, Inc. MYO ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul Gudonis, Myomo's chairman and chief executive officer, and David Henry, Myomo's chief financial officer, will present at the Sidoti Winter Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from January 19 to January 20, 2022.

Myomo is scheduled to present on January 19, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and investors may access the presentation at that time here. Myomo will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, January 19 and 20, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and investors are not required to be a Sidoti client.

A replay of the presentation will also be available for a period of time at this link.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient's own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual's ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

