Energy Transfer Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Earnings Call Timing

Energy Transfer LP ET today announced that it plans to release earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after the market closes.
The company will also conduct a conference call on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly results and provide a company update including an outlook for 2022. The conference call will be broadcast live via an internet webcast, which can be accessed on Energy Transfer's website at energytransfer.com. The call will also be available for replay on Energy Transfer's website for a limited time.
Energy Transfer LP ET owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. ET also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP SUN, and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP USAC. For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at energytransfer.com.
The information contained in this press release is available on our website at energytransfer.com.
