EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

EPR Properties EPR today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.25 per common share is payable February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2022. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.00 per common share.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005778/en/
