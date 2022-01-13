Brighthouse Financial Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) BHF announced today that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 11, 2022. The call will follow the issuance of the Brighthouse Financial fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release and financial supplement on Thursday, February 10, 2022, after market close.
To listen to the audio webcast via the internet and to access the related presentation, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com. To join the conference call via telephone as a participant, please register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1956308.
A replay of the conference call will be made available until Friday, March 4, 2022, on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com.
About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) BHF is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.
1 Ranked by 2020 admitted assets. Best's Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. A.M. Best, 2021.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005247/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.