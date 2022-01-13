ñol

JBG SMITH Reports Taxable Composition of 2021 Distributions

January 13, 2022 4:15 PM | 22 min read

JBG SMITH JBGS, a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced the tax treatment of the Company's 2021 distributions on its common shares. The income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table. JBG SMITH recommends consultation with a tax advisor regarding the federal, state, and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

Common Shares – CUSIP number 46590V100

 

 

 

Distribution Per Share

2021 Tax Treatment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Ex-Dividend
Date

Total

Taxable in
2020

Taxable in
2021

Taxable in
2022

Total
Ordinary
Dividends

Qualified
Dividends

Total Capital
Gain
Distributions

Unrecap.
Section
1250 Gain

Section
199A
Dividends

 

Form 1099-DIV Box:

 

 

 

 

 

 

1a

1b1

2a2

2b3

51

12/28/2020

01/11/2021

12/24/2020

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.084

$

0.000

$

0.141

$

0.000

$

0.084

05/13/2021

05/27/2021

05/12/2021

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.084

$

0.000

$

0.141

$

0.000

$

0.084

08/13/2021

08/27/2021

08/12/2021

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.084

$

0.000

$

0.141

$

0.000

$

0.084

11/10/2021

11/24/2021

11/09/2021

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.084

$

0.000

$

0.141

$

0.000

$

0.084

12/30/2021

01/14/2022

12/29/2021

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.225

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Totals:

 

$

1.125

$

0.000

$

0.900

$

0.225

$

0.336

$

0.000

$

0.564

$

0.000

$

0.336

As summarized in the supplemental chart below, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, 100% of the distributions reported as Total Capital Gain Distributions in Box 2a are from sales of assets that either generated Section 1231 gains or were held for more than 3 years. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".

 

 

Record
Date

 

 

Payable
Date

 

 

Total Capital
Gain
Distributions

 

 

Section 1231
Gain
Distributions

 

Section 1061
One-Year
Capital Gain
Distributions

 

Section 1061
Three-Year
Capital Gain
Distributions

12/28/2020

01/11/2021

$

0.141

$

0.064

$

0.077

$

0.077

05/13/2021

05/27/2021

$

0.141

$

0.064

$

0.077

$

0.077

08/13/2021

08/27/2021

$

0.141

$

0.064

$

0.077

$

0.077

11/10/2021

11/24/2021

$

0.141

$

0.063

$

0.078

$

0.078

12/30/2021

01/14/2022

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.000

$

0.000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Totals:

$

0.564

$

0.255

$

0.309

$

0.309

 

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the developer for Amazon's new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus is located. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 17.1 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 16.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

1 These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Total Ordinary Dividends (Box 1a).
2 For purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, JBG SMITH is disclosing additional capital gain categories in the supplemental chart.
3 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distributions (Box 2a).

