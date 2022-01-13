JBG SMITH Reports Taxable Composition of 2021 Distributions

JBG SMITH JBGS, a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced the tax treatment of the Company's 2021 distributions on its common shares. The income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table. JBG SMITH recommends consultation with a tax advisor regarding the federal, state, and local income tax consequences of these distributions.
Common Shares – CUSIP number 46590V100
|
|
|
|
Distribution Per Share
|
2021 Tax Treatment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Ex-Dividend
|
Total
|
Taxable in
|
Taxable in
|
Taxable in
|
Total
|
Qualified
|
Total Capital
|
Unrecap.
|
Section
|
Form 1099-DIV Box:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1a
|
1b1
|
2a2
|
2b3
|
51
|
12/28/2020
|
01/11/2021
|
12/24/2020
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.084
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.141
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.084
|
05/13/2021
|
05/27/2021
|
05/12/2021
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.084
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.141
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.084
|
08/13/2021
|
08/27/2021
|
08/12/2021
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.084
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.141
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.084
|
11/10/2021
|
11/24/2021
|
11/09/2021
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.084
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.141
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.084
|
12/30/2021
|
01/14/2022
|
12/29/2021
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals:
|
|
$
|
1.125
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.900
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.336
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.564
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.336
As summarized in the supplemental chart below, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, 100% of the distributions reported as Total Capital Gain Distributions in Box 2a are from sales of assets that either generated Section 1231 gains or were held for more than 3 years. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Total Capital
|
Section 1231
|
Section 1061
|
Section 1061
|
12/28/2020
|
01/11/2021
|
$
|
0.141
|
$
|
0.064
|
$
|
0.077
|
$
|
0.077
|
05/13/2021
|
05/27/2021
|
$
|
0.141
|
$
|
0.064
|
$
|
0.077
|
$
|
0.077
|
08/13/2021
|
08/27/2021
|
$
|
0.141
|
$
|
0.064
|
$
|
0.077
|
$
|
0.077
|
11/10/2021
|
11/24/2021
|
$
|
0.141
|
$
|
0.063
|
$
|
0.078
|
$
|
0.078
|
12/30/2021
|
01/14/2022
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals:
|
$
|
0.564
|
$
|
0.255
|
$
|
0.309
|
$
|
0.309
About JBG SMITH
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the developer for Amazon's new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus is located. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 17.1 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 16.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.
1 These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Total Ordinary Dividends (Box 1a).
2 For purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, JBG SMITH is disclosing additional capital gain categories in the supplemental chart.
3 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distributions (Box 2a).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005317/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.