Strategic Education, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Announces Date for Annual Meeting

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) STRA today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A news release outlining the results will be issued before the market opens the same day.
To participate in the live call on February 25, investors should dial (877) 303-9047 ten minutes prior to the start time. In addition, the call will be available via webcast. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register. Following the call, the webcast will be archived and available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.
Strategic Education also today announced that it will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via webcast on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Stockholders of record as of Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the record date, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Details regarding the Annual Meeting will be contained in the Company's proxy materials, which will be made available to all stockholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Strategic Education, Inc.
Strategic Education, Inc. STRA (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University's Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Alternative Learning, including Employer Solutions, developing and maintaining relationships with large employers; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management platform; and Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today's workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.
