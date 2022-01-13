National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

National Storage Affiliates Trust ("NSA" or the "Company") NSA, today announced the following promotions among its senior leadership team, effective January 1, 2022:
- Tiffany S. Kenyon has been promoted to Executive Vice President and General Counsel from Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer, and
- Melissa M. Cameron has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Customer Acquisitions from Vice President of Customer Acquisitions.
Tamara Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're extremely pleased to announce these promotions which recognize the growth in responsibility and expertise both Tiffany and Melissa have demonstrated. Their commitment to the continued success of NSA has been invaluable. These promotions exemplify NSA's commitment to furthering our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives."
Upcoming Virtual Industry Conferences
NSA management is scheduled to participate in Citi's 2022 Global Property CEO Conference on March 6 - 9, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 6, 2021, the Company owned and operated over 1,000 self storage properties located in 40 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 65 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.
