NCR Completes Acquisition of Cryptocurrency Leader LibertyX

NCR Corporation NCR, a global enterprise technology provider, today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to acquire LibertyX, a leading cryptocurrency software provider. LibertyX is a strong strategic fit for NCR because it accelerates NCR's ability to rapidly deliver a complete digital currency solution to its customers, including the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrency, conduct cross-border remittance, and accept digital currency payments across digital and physical channels.
"The completion of this transaction enhances our ability to provide digital currency solutions and capabilities that help run our customers' businesses," said Don Layden, EVP & President, Payments & Network, NCR Corporation. "We are pleased to welcome LibertyX and its outstanding team to NCR."
The LibertyX digital currency solution runs on ATMs, kiosks and point-of-sale (POS) systems today. LibertyX partners with ATM operators, like NCR's Cardtronics, who owns and manages ATMs and the Allpoint network in the U.S. at locations like convenience stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets. Moving forward, NCR will utilize its Pay360 platform to offer the LibertyX capabilities as part of its solutions for banks, retailers and restaurants. NCR Pay360 provides financial institutions a secure way to enable cash-in and cash-out transactions from their mobile banking app, website, or even customer service centers.
On August 2, 2021, NCR and LibertyX announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement under which NCR would acquire LibertyX. The transaction includes LibertyX's cryptocurrency remittance business, LibertyPay. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
NCR Corporation NCR is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally.
