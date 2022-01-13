Itron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Feb. 28, 2022

Itron, Inc. ITRI, which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021 before the opening of market on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The company's press release and financial statements will be available on the company's website at https://investors.itron.com on Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST followed by the management conference call at 10 a.m. EST to discuss the results.
Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company's website at https://investors.itron.com/events.cfm. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Mar. 5, 2022. To access the telephone replay, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and enter passcode 5471582.
About Itron
Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.
Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.
