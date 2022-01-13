SkyWest, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Call Date

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW will host a live conference call and webcast after the market closes on Thursday, February 3, 2022 to discuss fourth quarter 2021 results. The format will include an overview of the quarterly results followed by a Q&A session.
Thursday, February 3, 2022
2:30 p.m. Mountain Time
Interested parties can access the call via the webcast at:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3578557/29522E6764A636BDACB53BFB8A91F760
The call-in number for US callers is 1-833-968-2197
The call-in number for international callers is 1-236-714-2973
Please connect ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435-634-3200.
In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 5:30 p.m., MT on February 3, 2022 through February 17, 2022 at 9:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-800-585-8367; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-416-621-4642. The conference ID is 2484538. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005862/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.