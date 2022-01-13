AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "aa" (Superior) for the members of The Progressive Corporation (Progressive) (Mayfield Village, OH) PGR. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "a" (Excellent) for Progressive, the parent holding company, and all Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) on Progressive's senior and preferred stock issuances. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of "a+" (Excellent) of Protective Insurance Company (Carmel, IN) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, collectively known as Protective Insurance Corporation Group (Protective). AM Best also has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of "a+" (Excellent) of National Continental Insurance Company (National Continental) (Bohemia, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)
The ratings of Progressive reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).
Progressive's risk-adjusted capitalization benefits from consistently favorable underwriting results and reliable levels of investment income. These results reflect a seasoned and stable management team, efficient multi-channel distribution platform and innovative underwriting and claims-handling technology; the latter exemplified by the continued development and incorporation of usage-based technologies. In addition, Progressive continues to experience strong premium growth, reflective of its widespread brand recognition, sophisticated pricing schemes and expansion efforts namely through its recent acquisition of Protective. Based on its five-year average combined ratio, Progressive continues to outperform AM Best's private passenger standard auto composite despite the impacts of increased frequency and severity trends throughout the automobile insurance industry, due mainly to its sophisticated data mining and risk-to-rate matching. However, recent loss reserve development trends have been modestly adverse due to the aforementioned auto challenges, as well as reopened personal injury protection claims and deficiencies in the property book. Furthermore, Progressive maintains high underwriting leverage relative to industry averages; however, it has traditionally done so while consistently producing favorable underwriting results with low levels of volatility.
The ratings of Protective reflect the group's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. Additionally, the ratings reflect strategic advantages gained through the affiliation with Progressive.
The ratings of National Continental reflect the company's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. Additionally, the ratings recognize the financial strength, infrastructure and technological capabilities afforded as a subsidiary of Progressive.
The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of "aa" (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of The Progressive Corporation:
- Progressive Casualty Insurance Company
- Progressive Northern Insurance Company
- Progressive Northwestern Insurance Company
- Progressive Specialty Insurance Company
- Progressive Preferred Insurance Company
- Progressive Classic Insurance Company
- Progressive American Insurance Company
- Progressive Gulf Insurance Company
- Progressive Bayside Insurance Company
- Progressive Mountain Insurance Company
- Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company
- Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corp.
- Progressive Michigan Insurance Company
- Progressive Security Insurance Company
- Progressive West Insurance Company
- Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company
- Progressive Direct Insurance Company
- Progressive Marathon Insurance Company
- Progressive Max Insurance Company
- Progressive Advanced Insurance Company
- Progressive Universal Insurance Company
- Progressive Premier Insurance Company of Illinois
- Progressive Paloverde Insurance Company
- Progressive Select Insurance Company
- Progressive Garden State Insurance Company
- Progressive Express Insurance Company
- Progressive Property Insurance Company
- Progressive Choice Insurance Company
- Progressive Freedom Insurance Company
- Artisan and Truckers Casualty Company
- American Strategic Insurance Corp.
- ASI Assurance Corp.
- ASI Home Insurance Corp.
- ASI Lloyds
- ASI Preferred Insurance Corp.
- ASI Select Insurance Corp
- Blue Hill Specialty Insurance Company
- Drive New Jersey Insurance Company
- Mountain Laurel Assurance Company
- United Financial Casualty Company
The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of "a+" (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for Protective Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries:
- Sagamore Insurance Company
- Protective Specialty Insurance Company
The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of "a+" (Excellent) have been affirmed with a stable outlook for National Continental Insurance Company.
The Long-Term ICRs of "a" (Excellent) and the following Long-Term IRs of The Progressive Corporation have been affirmed with stable outlooks:
The Progressive Corporation—
-- "a" (Excellent) on $500 million 2.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2027
-- "a" (Excellent) on $300 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2029
-- "a" (Excellent) on $550 million 4.00% senior unsecured notes, due 2029
-- "a" (Excellent) on $500 million 3.20% senior unsecured notes, due 2030
-- "a" (Excellent) on $400 million 6.250% senior unsecured notes, due 2032
-- "a" (Excellent) on $350 million 4.35% senior unsecured notes, due 2044
-- "a" (Excellent) on $400 million 3.7% senior unsecured notes, due 2045
-- "a" (Excellent) on $850 million 4.125% senior unsecured notes, due 2047
-- "a" (Excellent) on $600 million 4.2% senior unsecured notes, due 2048
-- "a" (Excellent) on $500 million 3.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2050
-- "bbb+" (Good) on $500 million 5.375% cumulative preferred stock
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings & Assessments.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005896/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.