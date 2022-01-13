Pondurance Broadens Executive Team, Names Mike Melka Chief Financial Officer and Amy Thaler VP of People Operations

Pondurance, a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, announced today the addition of two industry veterans who will play a key role in supporting the company's next phase of growth. Executive leadership additions include the appointment of Mike Melka as Chief Financial Officer and Amy Thaler as Vice President of People Operations.

"We're delighted to welcome Mike and Amy to our leadership team as we dramatically scale our operations and team to serve organizations nationwide," said Doug Howard, CEO of Pondurance. "Mike's and Amy's experience and record of achievement in the technology industry, combined with their world-class level of expertise in their respective fields, make them the perfect fit to help drive the continued growth of Pondurance."

Reporting to CEO Doug Howard, Melka brings to the CFO role extensive experience driving the growth of leading software and technology companies. Over the course of his career, he has led numerous acquisitions, built high-performing global teams and has had proven success as a strategic business partner.

Melka previously served as the CFO of Avenu Insights & Analytics, a private equity-backed provider of software and services to the public sector. At Avenu, he led the integration of multiple carve-out acquisitions to build a market-leading technology platform serving state and local governments. Prior to that, he held the CFO position at Unirisx, a private equity-backed SaaS solution for commercial insurers where he oversaw the company's global expansion. He has also served as CFO at Social Growth Technologies, a hyper-growth digital advertising platform that was later acquired by Kiswe.

"I am thrilled to join Pondurance at this time of exceptional growth and expansion," said Melka. "I look forward to my role in helping the company drive sustained growth and deliver a world-class experience that enables customers to proactively find and stop cyberattacks."

Thaler is a people leader, strategic visionary and operational powerhouse with 20+ years of executive experience across enterprise software, startups and international non-profits. Reporting to Melka, she will lead the People Operations team for Pondurance and be focused on building the infrastructure needed to support the company's growth plans as well as its goal of being an employer of choice for security talent.

"I'm deeply impressed with the emphasis that Pondurance places on its people and maintaining a culture of inclusivity, and I look forward to helping accelerate our efforts to attract, retain and develop the best talent in the industry," said Thaler. "I'm honored to join the leadership team and champion Pondurance's commitment to employee-driven engagement and transparency."

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Pondurance delivers world-class managed detection and response services to industries facing today's most pressing and dynamic cybersecurity challenges including ransomware, complex compliance requirements and digital transformation accelerated by a distributed workforce. By combining our advanced platform with our experienced team of analysts, we continuously hunt, investigate, validate and contain threats so your own team can focus on what matters most.

Pondurance experts include seasoned security operations analysts, digital forensics and incident response professionals and compliance and security strategists who provide always-on services to customers seeking broader visibility, faster response and containment, and more unified risk management for their organizations. Visit www.pondurance.com for more information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

