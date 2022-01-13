Enersponse Partners With Samsung SmartThings to Expand Its Distributed Energy Programs to Residential Markets

Trailblazing Distributed Energy Resource Management Company Tapped as Preferred Demand Response Provider to Smart Home Technology Leader

Enersponse, a distributed energy resource (DER) management provider, today announced its partnership with Samsung SmartThings, the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT. The partnership will provide users with access to a portfolio of utility integrations and grid service programs via SmartThings Energy, a popular service within the SmartThings app. In addition, SmartThings users will be able to connect their utility account with Enersponse and automate their smart home devices, including thermostats, hot water heaters and EV chargers, and throttle energy usage in response to real-time factors like grid emergencies, extreme weather, system outages and energy pricing fluctuations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005889/en/

Enersponse is focused on helping customers save money and meet environmental sustainability objectives by optimizing their energy usage when it matters most, with the added benefit of helping power suppliers support grid stabilization and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-powered plants. The partnership with SmartThings Energy extends Enersponse's availability beyond its current B2B market footprint—which has been heavily focused on national retailers, office buildings, grocery stores, water districts and multifamily residential buildings—and into the B2C residential market, making Enersponse's technology accessible to residential dwellings with smart-home enabled devices.

"Our team is focused on driving sustainability for a cleaner tomorrow and partnering with a forward-thinking and like-minded company like SmartThings is a massive step forward, enabling residential energy users to play a much more active role in the journey towards energy decarbonization," said James McPhail, chief executive officer and founder of Enersponse. "Supporting our mission of simplifying grid service program participation and making it accessible to all, SmartThings Energy enables homeowners to make smarter decisions about their energy consumption when it matters most."

Historically, utilities issue flex alerts and expect end-users to manually power down if they want to save money. Using Enersponse's intelligent automation platform allows users to program their response and take control of their power bill. Users can pre-set their schedules with preferences for how much they are willing to shift their energy usage. These changes can be aggressive or nearly imperceptible—for example, reducing smart thermostat settings by two degrees when grid demand surges or delaying a dishwasher cycle until after peak hours or during increased time-of-use (TOU) rates.

The latest SmartThings Energy app, which was recently showcased at CES, allows users to:

Link their utility account through the SmartThings Energy app by adding Enersponse as a "device" and subsequently automating their smart home settings to better control energy usage.

Create automations to shift energy usage of appliances such as thermostats, air-conditioners, dishwashers, washer/dryers, refrigerators or EV chargers when energy demand and prices are elevated and revert to normal settings when power grid demand events end.

Receive demand response notifications directly through the SmartThings app to adjust home energy usage behaviors beyond what's been set up within the user's customized pre-set automations.

Access power consumption reports from their connected smart meter, helping to better understand their energy usage on a monthly, weekly and daily basis.

"We are proud of Samsung SmartThings' commitment to environmental sustainability and energy efficiency," said Samantha Fein, vice president of business development and marketing, Samsung SmartThings. "Through strategic partnerships with organizations like Enersponse, SmartThings Energy will continue to expand to meet both consumer and utility needs in critical areas like demand response to help drive the future of home energy management."

To learn more, visit: www.enersponse.com.

About Enersponse: Enersponse is an energy resource management platform that works with power providers across the country to aggregate their distributed energy resource (DER) and rebate programs and with energy-using clients across the U.S. to maximize financial incentives by automating load reduction responses. This process helps providers maintain a stable grid and saves customers money, earns them passive income through rebates from their energy providers and helps them meet corporate social responsibility objectives. Enersponse's intelligent automation-powered distributed energy resource platform is connected to hundreds of power generators across North America, all dispatchable to customers' existing control systems. The company's advanced technology keeps track of what's happening down to a micro-locational level—even for large enterprises with facilities distributed across multiple power grid providers—monitoring weather patterns, system outages and energy pricing fluctuations and synching this data with pre-set client preferences to intelligently adjust in real-time without the need for human intervention. This means less stress on internal resources and an automated one-stop-shop solution for consolidating all available energy conservation programs to maximize cost savings—ultimately paying customers and their controls companies to save energy. Enersponse received a Bronze Stevie Award in Energy Innovation of the Year in 2019, Company of the Year in Energy in the 2020 International Business Awards and most recently was awarded a Gold Stevie Award for Company of the Year in Energy in 2021. Learn more about Enersponse at www.enersponse.com or follow via social media at @Enerpsonse.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005889/en/