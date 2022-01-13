VBA Announces Executive Team Changes to Drive Continued Success

Mike Glantz joins VBA as CRO while company veteran Rachel Lanser assumes Chief Client Officer role.

VBA, a leading-edge healthcare software company, announced today changes to its executive management team to continue its strategic growth in 2022. Mike Glantz joins VBA as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), while Rachel Lanser will now serve as VBA's Chief Client Officer (CCO).

Glantz is joining VBA after a distinguished 13-year career at bswift, where he most recently served as that company's Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to bswift, Glantz was an Assistant Vice President at Aon.

"Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to VBA," said Michael Clayton, CEO & President of VBA. "He will play a key role in VBA's strategic growth plans thanks to his extensive experience in product development, client support, and overall company growth."

With a growing suite of technology solutions enhanced by industry-leading partners, VBA's development process is built on continuous innovation and adaptation to new regulations and market demands. These changes to the executive leadership team will help facilitate market expansion in the new year, providing additional insights and expertise to the company in 2022 and beyond.

Rachel Lanser is named Chief Client Officer, where she will have responsibility for operations, product management, and solution architecting. Lanser has played a key role in VBA's growth over the years and her knowledge of the company's solutions and operations is invaluable. In her new role, Lanser will lead the teams in all aspects of client onboarding, implementations, and VBA's day-to-day operations. In addition, Lanser will provide support in solutioning prospective clients.

"There is no one that knows VBA as well as Rachel," said Clayton. "She is a product expert across the board and will be engaged in imparting knowledge to the rest of VBA."

About VBA

VBA is a proactive, leading-edge software design company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides one common architecture for all benefit administration. Our software development process focuses on continuous improvement to address market demands and ever-changing industry requirements. This empowers our clients to focus on business strategy and growth while streamlining their operations. Learn more at vbasoftware.com.

