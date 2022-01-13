Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, on Behalf of Certain Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Shareholders and February 14, 2022 Deadline

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of pending class action lawsuit filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley ("Morgan Stanley"), alleging violations of §§20A, 10(b), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§78t-1, 78j(b), and 78t(a), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5. If you purchased Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") BIDU common stock between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and have suffered significant losses, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com for more information. The deadline for lead plaintiff motions is February 14, 2022.
Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management, helping Archegos make trades and lending it capital in the form of margin lending.
According to the Complaint, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Baidu shares during the Class Period while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its position in the Company because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Defendants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline
The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is February 14, 2022. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.
What You Can Do
If you purchased Baidu common stock during the Class Period of March 22, 2021 through March 29, 2021, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.
About Scott+Scott
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.
