Rasmussen University Ocala Physical Therapist Assistant Program Earns CAPTE Accreditation

CAPTE-accredited Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program prepares students for one of the top ten fastest growing occupations

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, today announced its Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Associate's degree program at its Ocala campus has earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE)*. Accreditation signifies the program meets or exceeds standards and criteria for educational quality in physical therapist assistant curriculum and prepares students to work successfully in the profession upon graduation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the projected job growth between 2020 and 2030 for Physical Therapist Assistants is 35 percent, making it one of the top ten fastest growing occupations in the U.S.

"We see a real and unmet need for Physical Therapist Assistants across the country and right here in Central Florida—especially with our aging population and the continued prevalence and impact of chronic conditions," said Stacy Campbell, PTA program director, Rasmussen University – Ocala. "Rasmussen's program is designed to get students the knowledge and experience they need to complete the program in as few as 18 months, helping us meet the need in our community."

The PTA program at Rasmussen's Ocala campus is unique in its design, combining online learning with immersive residential laboratory experiences. Students take classes online and come to campus for full-day labs only one or two times per quarter. Immersive labs include focused, uninterrupted skills development and supervised practice with highly skilled faculty. The PTA program also incorporates clinical site training, offering firsthand experience of the physical therapy industry at a healthcare facility.

"We designed the program to be hybrid from the start. By making on-campus requirements only once or twice a quarter, students from even outside Central Florida can enroll in the program knowing in advance when they need to travel," said Campbell. "We know our students have other responsibilities in their work and personal lives. Online courses paired with minimal commuting to campus provides students a more accessible and flexible structure and helps them achieve their goals in a way that works for them," Campbell said.

Students in the PTA program will experience:

No wait list for qualified students

Experienced faculty and peer collaboration in small classes

Dedicated support services, including tutoring assistance and career services

Completion in as few as 18 months

To learn more about the Rasmussen University Physical Therapist Assistant Associate's degree program, please visit rasmussen.edu/pta.

*The Physical Therapist Assistant Program at Rasmussen University – Ocala is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE), 3030 Potomac Ave., Suite 100, Alexandria, Virginia 22305-3085; phone: 703-706-3245; email: accreditation@apta.org; website: http://www.capteonline.org. If needing to contact the program/institution directly, please call 352-291-8552 or email Stacy.Campbell1@rasmussen.edu.

