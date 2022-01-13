Bluegreen Vacations' Club Services Team Wins "Best-in-Class" at the CCW Excellence Awards

Bluegreen Vacations announced today that its Club Services Team won the Best-in-Class Remote Contact Center of 2021 award at the CCW Excellence Awards ceremony which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The CCW Best-in-Class Remote Contact Center award acknowledges the team that demonstrates exceptional operational performance and a customer-centric organizational culture with a fully remote workforce.

"This award is especially meaningful because it is a testament to our team's hard work and ability to quickly adapt to a remote setting, as well as overcome the new challenges that we've had to navigate due to COVID-19. Despite the hurdles of the pandemic, our Club Services associates stepped up to the challenge and continued to deliver award-winning customer care," commented Angela Blevins, Bluegreen Vacations' Senior Vice President of Club Services and Customer Care. "At Bluegreen, the safety and health of our guests and our employees is job number one, and we are very pleased to see the dedication of our Club Services team acknowledged by CCW's Best-in-Class award."

About CCW

CCW, Customer Contact Week, is the world's largest customer contact event series. For over 20 years, CCW serves more than 3,000 attendees annually ranging from customer titles of all types to the many professionals responsible for holistic customer experience design and delivery. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.

About Bluegreen Vacations:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVHBVHBB is a Florida-based holding company whose operations relate to the operations of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company, through Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties. For further information, please visit us at www.BluegreenVacations.com.

