58th Design Automation Conference Announces Preliminary Attendance Numbers

Design Automation Conference, the industry's premier event dedicated to the design of electronic circuits and systems, reported a robust engagement from its engineering and academic audience as it hosted its first live event in the Covid pandemic era. The 58th DAC was hybrid, with both in-person and virtual events, attracting attendees from academia, research, government, and industry. The conference is recognized as the industry's signature event, attracting the entire system design and development ecosystem, with a compelling combination of a technically strong research track conference and industry exhibitors. In addition, for the first time, DAC attendees had access to attend the SEMICON West expo that was held at Moscone South and the RISC-V Summit exhibits held at Moscone West.

The 58th DAC, held December 5-10 at Moscone West in San Francisco and the virtual event held December 13 – January 1, saw an increase of submissions to both its research and engineering tracks, indicative of the recent acceleration of electronics innovation around the world. The Technical Program Committee reviewed 914 submitted research manuscripts and accepted 215 for presentations and publication. In addition, 199 engineering-focused submissions (Designer, IP and Embedded Tracks) were reviewed with 70 accepted for presentation.

"It was clear that our expanded focus in the technical program on hot, emerging design application areas such as artificial intelligence, security, autonomous systems and IP resonates with our engineering attendees," said Harry Foster, 58th DAC General Chair. "Our industry as we know it today would not exist if not for the fundamental research that has been published at DAC for more than five decades."

He added it was clear that despite the societal and logistical challenges of the pandemic, DAC remains the vital platform for industry innovators that it's been for nearly 60 years. Anyone who wants to transform the future with designs in artificial intelligence, security, autonomous systems and IP, IoT, automotive and other areas engaged with DAC either in-person or virtually. It's a testament not only to the vitality of the industry but DAC itself.

Preliminary figures for the 2021 DAC in San Francisco:

• Conference passes 1,117 • I LOVE DAC passes 1,476 • Exhibitors' booth staff 722 • Virtual DAC registrations 206 Total Registrations 3,521 Total badges picked up at the live event 2,256

DAC returns to San Francisco in July 10-14, 2022 collocated with SEMICON West. The Engineering Tracks call for contributions is now open. The final program will be available and advance registration will open early April 2022.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community of more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives as well as researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area, with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, and intellectual property (IP) companies and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design.

Design Automation Conference acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005861/en/