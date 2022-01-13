CrossFirst Bank Names Experienced Banking Executive as Texas Regional President

David Felan to oversee Bank's growth in Texas
CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. CFB, announced today that David Felan has been named Texas Regional President, overseeing the bank's operations and offices in Dallas and Frisco, Texas. In this role, Felan will be responsible for leading CrossFirst's continued growth across Texas, with a primary focus on growing the bank and brand identity. He will also oversee talent recruitment and expansion opportunities in Texas.
"Any time you are able to attract an experienced banking executive like David Felan, it is a win for our company, for our clients and for the communities we serve," said President & CEO of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., Mike Maddox. "Texas is big part of our strategy going forward and we continue to invest in extraordinary talent, like David, who will support our future growth and success."
Since 2013, Felan served as Executive Vice President, Relationship Manager, and Dallas Corporate Banking Group Manager for Texas Capital Bank. Most recently, he was responsible for establishing and leading the Bank's Financial Institutions Group Division that also oversaw the Correspondent Bank and Broker Dealer Teams.
"I was immediately attracted to the team and leadership already in place at CrossFirst as well as the incredible opportunity ahead of us in Texas," said Felan. "When you spend your entire career in financial services, you quickly get a sense for the intangibles that set some organizations apart from the rest. CrossFirst's commitment to smart strategic growth as well as extraordinary client service gives us a great launching pad to continue to build our brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and across Texas."
Prior to his role at Texas Capital Bank, Felan also held executive positions with Bank of Texas, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Merrill Lynch, and Amresco Commercial Finance. He is a graduate of the University of Texas Arlington with a B.A. in Finance.
"The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has grown by almost 20 percent in the past 10 years, making it one of the fastest growing areas in the country," said CrossFirst Chief Banking Officer, Steve Peterson. "It is this explosive growth as well as the market's anticipated continued trajectory that make it so attractive to CrossFirst. We have built a strong leadership team in Texas who have the experience and expertise to take advantage of the significant opportunities ahead of us."
About CrossFirst Bank
CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. CFB, a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.
