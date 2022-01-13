Marcos Kantt Joins Habi as Chief Financial Officer

Latin America's Leading iBuying and Real Estate Tech Company Continues to Build Out Executive Team with Former Bank of America Merrill Lynch Managing Director and Head of Latin America Financial Institutions, FinTech & Real Estate

Habi, one of the largest real estate technology companies in Latin America, today announced the appointment of Marcos Kantt as its Chief Financial Officer. Marcos' appointment comes on the heels of Habi's exponential growth in the region as it expands in major urban metropolises across Latin America and consolidates its position as a proptech leader.

Habi's goal is to transform Latin America's traditionally opaque and inefficient residential ecosystem. With its data-focused approach and unique digital platform, Habi is unlocking access to liquidity and information for the hundreds of millions of Latin Americans buying and selling homes, giving them control over their finances. Marcos will be instrumental in supporting Habi's growth through the development of a full stack of financial service offerings in partnership with financial institutions.

"We are delighted to have Marcos join our leadership team," said Habi Co-Founder & CEO Brynne McNulty Rojas. "His extensive experience at world-class financial institutions, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, advising leading financial services and real estate firms across Latin America positions him perfectly to help drive the next phase of growth, particularly as we broaden our product offerings. It is Habi's mission to empower Latin Americans in the largest financial decisions of their lives through access to information and liquidity, and we believe that Marcos will enhance our ability to achieve that goal."

With nearly 20 years of experience, Marcos comes to Habi following a successful career in Investment Banking, advising financial institutions and real estate companies in M&A and capital markets' situations in excess of $130bn in cumulative volume. At Habi, he will oversee traditional functions, including accounting, treasury, finance and investor relations. Additionally, Marcos will spearhead corporate development and business strategy to further expand on Habi's embedded finance offerings.

Marcos' appointment follows Habi's announcement of its groundbreaking Series B funding round, where the company, led by Co-Founders Sebastian Noguera and Brynne McNulty Rojas, raised $100 million in equity. The funding round, led by SoftBank Latin America Fund, alongside previous investors including Inspired Capital, Tiger Global, Homebrew and 8VC, represented the largest round raised by a female CEO across Latin America and the second largest Series B raised by a tech company in Colombia. The capital raised is propelling Habi forward on its growth strategy into major Latin American markets.

"After almost two decades in the financial services industry, I am excited to jump into the tech sector and join Habi at this critical time," said Marcos Kantt, Habi's Chief Financial Officer. "As someone who is extremely passionate about fintech, real estate, and development in Latin America being from Argentina, I admire Habi as it grew into the pioneer and innovator that it is today. Habi was born out of a desire to make our residential real estate markets more transparent and efficient, and it's a vision that resonates with me deeply. I'm thrilled to work alongside Brynne, Sebastian and the team to unlock home ownership access and liquidity for Latin American families."

Core to Habi's services is its iBuying tool. Leveraging its robust and proprietary database, Habi's pricing model provides valuations, home cash offers and financial products quickly and automatically, saving customers time, and ultimately granting them freedom of movement and access to their wealth. The platform has developed its own proprietary MLS, and synthesizes everything from location to property size to number of parking spots to whether the building has an elevator.

Habi is becoming the largest ibuyer in Latin America, representing a significant percentage of real estate transactions in Mexico and Colombia. The company now has more than 950 employees and operates in more than 10 cities, with a total estimated population exceeding 40 million. For news and more information on Habi, please visit https://habi.co/.

Founded in 2019, Habi is a data-driven real estate company that is streamlining the traditionally opaque home buying and financing process in Latin America. Using a proprietary pricing algorithm and scalable processes, Habi is unlocking access to liquidity and information for the hundreds of millions of Latin Americans buying and selling homes. Habi also helps brokers and banks make more informed decisions. Headquartered in Bogotá and Mexico City, the company operates across Colombia and Mexico.

