Turtle Beach's Highly Coveted and Critically Acclaimed VelocityOne Flight Simulation Control System Is Back in Stock

Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR today announced the brand's award-winning VelocityOne™ Flight simulation control system has been restocked and is now available at www.turtlebeach.com. VelocityOne Flight is one of Turtle Beach's most pre-ordered products and has sold-out multiple times due to strong demand since its initial release in November 2021. The only modern all-in-one flight control system, VelocityOne Flight delivers a new level of realism and simplicity for gamers taking to the virtual skies on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. Paired with its unbeatable MSRP of $379.95, VelocityOne Flight has received an abundance of critical acclaim, driving continued interest in Turtle Beach's groundbreaking flight simulation control system. With today's restock announcement, fans can now get their hands on VelocityOne Flight and effortlessly guide their favorite aircraft into the sky.

"As the first entry in a growing portfolio of simulation products, our team produced the best all-in-one flight control system for Xbox and PC and I'm pleased to see their hard work and dedication being recognized by critics and fans alike," said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "It is clear that we delivered a remarkable flight sim controller, and we're excited to now be able to have more fliers take to the skies with the VelocityOne Flight."

VelocityOne Flight was developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots, and by a dedicated Turtle Beach team with over two decades of experience creating many premier flight and racing simulation controllers. VelocityOne Flight delivers an immersive, authentic, and modern flying experience, and is a great all-in-one flight control system for experiencing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on an Xbox Series X|S and on Windows PCs.

Top flight sim enthusiast publication, PC Pilot, tested Turtle Beach's VelocityOne Flight controller, bestowing their PC Pilot Classic Award on it and saying, "If you're looking for a more natural method of controlling your aircraft without reaching for the keyboard and mouse, I can highly recommend this VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System." Additionally, popular games industry publication Gaming Trend gave VelocityOne Flight a 95/100 review score, calling the controller "Absolutely game changing," while PC Mag highlighted it as "the best control system for Xbox Series X|S owners." VelocityOne Flight also received a "Best of Show" designation from Android Authority when it was announced at E3 2021.

VelocityOne Flight offers intuitive and realistic controls and equips users across all experience levels with an all-inclusive system to experience the thrill of flight. A true-to-life 180° yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips provide precise control of any aircraft. The included modular throttle quadrant with integrated trim wheel, both lever and vernier controls, and swappable lever handles offers at-home aviators enhanced customization and a realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircraft. A simple USB connection offers users an easy setup process whether playing on an Xbox console or Windows PCs. VelocityOne Flight is available now for a MSRP of $379.95.

Pilots and flight sim enthusiasts can order VelocityOne Flight from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide. Quantities are still limited, so order your VelocityOne Flight today.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (https://corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

