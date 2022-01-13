Global CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Products Market Report: Market Analysis, Survey Data, Toolbox for CRISPR/Cas9 Experiments, Future Needs, Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Market for CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth and up-to-date look into scientists' use of the genome editing tool, CRISPR/Cas9. Our survey reveals that while the market is growing steadily, there are challenges confronting suppliers.

For instance, Bioinformatics found that over a quarter of scientist respondents said they were highly or somewhat likely to switch away from their primary brand in the near future.

That trend represents a threat for some companies, but also an opportunity for others, and the report details what factors drive brand selection and switching behavior. Lab budgets for CRISPR-related research and vendor preferences are also detailed.

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, or more popularly "CRISPR", is a simple yet powerful genome editing technique. When coupled with the Cas9 protein, the technology allows for specific changes (addition, modification, and deletions) to be made to the DNA of humans, animals, and plants, thereby offering a tremendous amount of potential in a wide array of applications ranging from agriculture biotechnology to therapeutics.

Cas9 variants have become an important means by which suppliers differentiate themselves from each other. Furthermore, because of the nascent nature of the technology, numerous variations on the CRISPR/Cas9 system are likely still waiting to be developed and patented, leaving the door open for suppliers to broaden their CRISPR/Cas9 product offerings. Consequently, the genome editing market, of which CRISPR/Cas9 already accounts for more than half, is poised to expand rapidly over the coming years.

Based on a survey of scientists utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 in their research, this report provides unique insights on the following:

Scientists and Their Changing Toolbox for CRISPR/Cas9 Experiments

Applications They Are Using CRISPR/Cas9 For

What Brands They Use, What They'd Continue Using

What Functions They'd Like to Improve

Guide RNA Practices and Preferences

Target Per Experiment, Lipid Delivery Methods, Off-Target Effects Detection and Other Trends

Their CRISPR-Related Lab Budgets

CRISPR Variants and Their Usage

Experience Level of Scientists w CRISPR/Cas9

The Impact of COVID-19 on CRISPR/Cas9 Studies

The report also provides analyst-modeled market data for CRISPR/Cas9:

Market Size

Forecast

Geographic Breakout

Pharma and Biotech Industry Breakout

Key Topics Covered:



Market Analysis

Genome Editing Tools and Techniques

Market Size

Market Forecast

Geographic Breakout

Survey Data

COVID-19 Impact on CRISPR Experiments

Experimental Design Using CRISPR/Cas9

Research Objectives Using CRISPR/Cas9 (Disease research, Drug target identification and validation Gene therapy, Engineering of microbes for industrial uses AgBio applications, Stem cell research, Research using model organisms Development of CRISPR-based therapeutics in vitro applications, Development of CRISPR-based diagnostics, Functional Genomics, Cancer, Developmental Biology, Cell line development)

Methods Used

Systems Used

How many CRISPR experiments/month

Toolbox for CRISPR/Cas9 Experiments

Source of RNA Libraries

Targets Edited and Controlled

Tools Used to Generate Guide RNAs

Satisfaction With Tools

Formats Used for Generating Guide RNAs (Plasmids Lentivirus particles AAV particles Others)

Methods Used

Type of DNA Used

CRISPR Variants Used (SpCas9, D10a or H840a mutation, dCas9, Cpf1 enzyme, FnCas9 enzyme, Cas13a, Others)

Future Needs for CRISPR/Cas9 Experiments

Steps to Improve

Awareness of Suppliers

Likelihood of Recommending a Brand

Satisfaction Level

Reasons for Satisfaction

Labs Current Budget and Increases

