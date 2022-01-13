Global CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Products Market Report: Market Analysis, Survey Data, Toolbox for CRISPR/Cas9 Experiments, Future Needs, Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Market for CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth and up-to-date look into scientists' use of the genome editing tool, CRISPR/Cas9. Our survey reveals that while the market is growing steadily, there are challenges confronting suppliers.
For instance, Bioinformatics found that over a quarter of scientist respondents said they were highly or somewhat likely to switch away from their primary brand in the near future.
That trend represents a threat for some companies, but also an opportunity for others, and the report details what factors drive brand selection and switching behavior. Lab budgets for CRISPR-related research and vendor preferences are also detailed.
Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, or more popularly "CRISPR", is a simple yet powerful genome editing technique. When coupled with the Cas9 protein, the technology allows for specific changes (addition, modification, and deletions) to be made to the DNA of humans, animals, and plants, thereby offering a tremendous amount of potential in a wide array of applications ranging from agriculture biotechnology to therapeutics.
Cas9 variants have become an important means by which suppliers differentiate themselves from each other. Furthermore, because of the nascent nature of the technology, numerous variations on the CRISPR/Cas9 system are likely still waiting to be developed and patented, leaving the door open for suppliers to broaden their CRISPR/Cas9 product offerings. Consequently, the genome editing market, of which CRISPR/Cas9 already accounts for more than half, is poised to expand rapidly over the coming years.
Inform Your Marketing Plans with The Opinions of Scientific Customers
Most scientists use multiple suppliers and use CRISPR/Cas9 for a range of applications. This report informs you of where to best target your marketing to properly meet these needs. For companies who produce CRISPR/Cas9 products or provide CRISPR/Cas9 services, this rapidly growing market and fluctuating brand loyalty presents a unique opportunity to win market share by successfully satisfying scientists' needs for effective, quality products and services.
Based on a survey of scientists utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 in their research, this report provides unique insights on the following:
- Scientists and Their Changing Toolbox for CRISPR/Cas9 Experiments
- Applications They Are Using CRISPR/Cas9 For
- What Brands They Use, What They'd Continue Using
- What Functions They'd Like to Improve
- Guide RNA Practices and Preferences
- Target Per Experiment, Lipid Delivery Methods, Off-Target Effects Detection and Other Trends
- Their CRISPR-Related Lab Budgets
- CRISPR Variants and Their Usage
- Experience Level of Scientists w CRISPR/Cas9
- The Impact of COVID-19 on CRISPR/Cas9 Studies
The report also provides analyst-modeled market data for CRISPR/Cas9:
- Market Size
- Forecast
- Geographic Breakout
- Pharma and Biotech Industry Breakout
Key Topics Covered:
Market Analysis
- Genome Editing Tools and Techniques
- Market Size
- Market Forecast
- Geographic Breakout
Survey Data
COVID-19 Impact on CRISPR Experiments
Experimental Design Using CRISPR/Cas9
- Research Objectives Using CRISPR/Cas9 (Disease research, Drug target identification and validation Gene therapy, Engineering of microbes for industrial uses AgBio applications, Stem cell research, Research using model organisms Development of CRISPR-based therapeutics in vitro applications, Development of CRISPR-based diagnostics, Functional Genomics, Cancer, Developmental Biology, Cell line development)
- Methods Used
- Systems Used
- How many CRISPR experiments/month
Toolbox for CRISPR/Cas9 Experiments
- Source of RNA Libraries
- Targets Edited and Controlled
- Tools Used to Generate Guide RNAs
- Satisfaction With Tools
- Formats Used for Generating Guide RNAs (Plasmids Lentivirus particles AAV particles Others)
- Methods Used
- Type of DNA Used
- CRISPR Variants Used (SpCas9, D10a or H840a mutation, dCas9, Cpf1 enzyme, FnCas9 enzyme, Cas13a, Others)
Future Needs for CRISPR/Cas9 Experiments
- Steps to Improve
- Awareness of Suppliers
- Likelihood of Recommending a Brand
- Satisfaction Level
- Reasons for Satisfaction
- Labs Current Budget and Increases
Companies Mentioned
- AddGene
- Agilent Technologies
- Allelebiotech
- ATUM (DNA 2.0)
- Cellecta, Inc
- Clontech (Takara)
- Dharmacon (GE Healthcare Life Sciences)
- Genecopia
- GenScript
- Horizon Discovery
- IDT (Integrated DNA Technologies)
- Inscripta
- Lonza
- MilliporeSigma
- New England Biolabs (NEB)
- Origene
- Santa Cruz
- SBI System Biosciences
- Taconic Biosciences
- The Jackson Lab
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Transposagen
- Twist Bioscience
