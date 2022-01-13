KBRA Releases CREFC January Conference 2022 – Day 3 Recap

KBRA releases the final recap of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) January Conference 2022. The day's sessions consisted of two panel discussions on political and policy topics for 2022 as well as the current and future role of environmentally conscious capital in CRE. In addition, there were two concurrent educational sessions focused on the single borrower CMBS market and developing negotiating skills.
The first discussion was on the theme of Policy, Politics and Perspective: What to Expect from DC in 2022. The big takeaway from the six-member panel was to expect 2022 to be "the year of regulation," with climate change being a central theme that could affect many industries.
The closing panel of the conference, Climate Conscious Capital: Finding "Greenium" in CRE, included a discussion on the CRE sector's likelihood of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, as well as other topics such as CREFC's launch of a ESG/sustainability initiative for reporting information.
To read the recap, click here. Day 1 and Day 2 recaps can be found in the links below.
