United Arab Emirates Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: UAE's Focus on 5G and Fibre Helping Transition to a Knowledge Economy - ResearchAndMarkets.com

UAE's Focus on 5G and Fibre Helping Transition to a Knowledge Economy

The UAE has one of the fastest median download speeds on 5G networks in the world, and also among the highest fixed broadband speeds.

This is the result of focused investment in infrastructure in recent years, with an emphasis on fibre as opposed to upgraded copper networks, as well as on 5G. Indeed, the UAE has the second highest 5G take-up globally, behind only China.

This progress is part of a long-term strategy to wean the UAE's economy away from its dependence on oil, and to be supported more by digital services. To this end, the government has encouraged foreign investment by several means, including the ongoing development of the futuristic Masdar City, and by enabling higher foreign ownership of the two principal telcos Etisalat and du.

The rapprochement seen in the October 2020 Abraham Accords Agreement signed between the UAE and Israel will also encourage cross border commerce and telecom traffic, and encourage investment in technology firms and digital services.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Statistics

Regional Middle East Market Comparison

Introduction

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Country Overview

COVID-19 And Its Impact on the Telecom Sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications Market

Historical overview

Market analysis

Abraham Accords Peace Agreement

Regulatory Environment

Historic overview

Regulatory authority

Royalty payments

Censorship

VoIP

Fixed line developments

Mobile market developments

Mobile Market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed Broadband Market

Introduction and statistical overview

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed Network Operators

Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat)

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company/du

Yahsat

Telecommunications Infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Smart infrastructure

Appendix Historic Data

