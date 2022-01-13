Anomali Appoints Chris Peterson as Vice President of Global Channel and Technology Partnerships

Peterson Will Leverage Global Partner Sales and Services Teams to Lead Efforts that Meet Rising Demand for Anomali Cyber Detection and Response Solutions

Anomali, the leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Chris Peterson has been named Vice President of Global Channel and Technology Partnerships. Peterson brings more than 25 years of proven experience in building partner ecosystems at some of the world's top cybersecurity and technology providers. At Anomali, he will lead channel and partner strategy as demand for our precision threat detection and comprehensive response solutions increases rapidly across the world.

"Anomali is adding seasoned executives to our unrivaled leadership team as we continue to experience extraordinary global demand for our solutions that effectively and efficiently stop not only breaches, but also advanced adversaries. Chris' remarkable cybersecurity knowledge and history of working with the channel will help us to expand out to a wider range of customers who depend on partners for access to our efficient, high-performance product portfolio to solve their most significant security challenges," said Ahmed Rubaie, CEO, Anomali. "We are thrilled that Chris has joined the company. His expertise at helping partners to maximize value and security for their customers will open new and expansive opportunities for Anomali."

Peterson has spent more than 25 years building and leading channel sales programs at top enterprise cybersecurity companies. Before Anomali, he was at Tenable, where he served as Vice President of Global Partnerships and was responsible for developing and implementing partner programs that contributed to its successful IPO in 2018. While at SourceFire, Peterson created, executed and grew the company's global partner strategy into a $260 million business unit, leading to its 2013 acquisition by Cisco Systems. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of Worldwide Channels at ArcSight, where he helped to expand the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) provider's presence across the global partner and MSSP marketplace. Peterson is a member of the Forbes Business Development Council, has been named a CRN Channel Chief, executed numerous 5-Star rated Partner Programs for multiple years, and is recognized as an industry thought leader in his professional field.

"Our relationships with hundreds of channel resellers, MSSPs, and global systems integrators are helping our joint customers to optimize existing security investments, increase efficiency, and to defend digital transformation projects against modern adversaries," said Peterson. "I look forward to ramping Anomali's partner program further, as it will open new opportunities to land our products and associated services into thousands of global public and private sector organizations that need to gain an advantage in the chaotic and high-risk threat landscapes they operate within."

Through the Anomali Partner program, Peterson and his team will help streamline customers' access to the award-winning Anomali platform, which correlates more than 190 trillion threats per second to optimize all security solutions to provide a more refined and optimized extended detection and response (XDR) capability. Products include ThreatStream, our leading threat management platform, Lens, the only NLP-powered product that identifies all threats and IOCs in any web content to operationalize them across security infrastructures, and Match, our advanced global attacker detection and response solution that quickly identifies and responds to threats in real-time by automatically correlating all security telemetry data against active threat intelligence.

