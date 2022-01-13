uShip Delivers Record Growth in 2021, Welcomes New CTO

Growing business shipper demand yields all-time high gross shipping volume

uShip, the leading first-to-last mile solution for large item shipping, announced Keith Varga has joined as Chief Technology Officer. The company also announced its 2021 financial results, which set uShip records for gross shipping volume, revenue per employee, and total earnings to its network of carriers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005780/en/

Keith Varga, CTO at uShip, has more than 30 years of technical and logistics experience, including tech leadership roles at Pitney Bowes and Newgistics. (Photo: Business Wire)

Varga Joins uShip

Varga brings more than 30 years of technical and logistics experience to uShip. He most recently held tech leadership roles at Pitney Bowes and also spent more than 17 years at Newgistics. LinkedIn: Keith Varga. Read Five Questions with Keith

"Keith brings that rare combination of both technical and logistics backgrounds to this CTO role," said uShip CEO Kris Lamb. "His data architecture experience is critical as it underpins the digital freight matching process across our entire transportation marketplace."

"I am very excited to join uShip during this time of increased demand and growth that allows me to utilize my technical, logistics, and e-commerce experience," said Varga. The team has positioned itself over the last year to make significant platform and business-focused advancements."

2021: A Banner Year

Defying snarled supply chains and tight trucking capacity, uShip saw oversized e-commerce and furniture (new and used), as well as vehicles, boats, motorcycles, LTL freight, and more, get digitally booked, managed, and tracked through uShip.

More than 850,000 shipments – or one every 37 seconds – were listed on uShip resulting in $200 million in gross shipping volume, a 57.5% year-over-year increase – both all-time highs. That translated into $1.6 million per employee, more than 7x than the 2021 Transportation & Logistics industry average, according to CSI Market.

Behind the Wheel, Ahead of the Curve

uShip's nationwide network of first-to-last mile carriers, one of the most unique in the country, covered 226 million miles in 2021, or the equivalent of 9,000 trips around the planet. Behind the wheel in sprinter vans, box trucks, and pickup trucks with trailers, providers on uShip earned 42% more in 2021 over the year prior and booked more than $10 million for 10 consecutive months (March-December).

"A balanced marketplace of strong shipper demand, a dedicated provider network, and technology from our laser-focused internal team made uShip's record 2021 possible," said Lamb. "With the wind at our backs in 2022, growth will come from the ability to book and transact off the uShip platform through APIs in our key segments."

Segment Spotlight: In-Home Delivery

uShip In-Home Delivery's revenue jumped 66% year-over-year, driven by a growing stable of online resellers and/or re-commerce marketplaces for oversized goods, primarily resold furniture. Partners include Etsy, Chairish, 1stDibs, Vibe Kayaks, and more.

The secondhand furniture market is expected to top $16.6 billion by 2025 as shoppers get more comfortable buying furniture online and appreciate vintage, upcycled, and refurbished furnishings, according to The Chairish 2021 Home Furnishings Resale Report.

"Chairish shoppers are vintage lovers and delight in the thrill of the hunt. uShip's first-to-final mile delivery model has helped us deliver on that excitement," said Sharon Saffel, SVP of Platform Services at Chairish.

Segment Spotlight: LTL (less-than-truckload) Freight

uShip's LTL revenue grew 15% year-over-year as small and midsized businesses sought a digital freight solution that allowed them to book directly with top LTL carriers entirely through uShip. In 2022, look for uShip's instant rates for LTL freight to be even more accessible to TMS (transportation management systems), such as AscendTMS, and 3PL providers via API, similar to uShip's partnership with GovPlanet for online auctions.

Segment Spotlight: uShip Logistics

uShip Logistics, a ​​wholly-owned subsidiary of uShip, Inc., grew revenue 67% year-over-year, providing instant rates and managed transport services for auto dealerships moving units from auctions, on trades, and to out-of-area buyers at home. In 2021, uShip Logistics became the sole shipping provider on the eBay Motors mobile app.

​​"As consumers face empty dealership lots and delays, eBay Motors has become a preferred destination for buying and selling vehicles. uShip Logistics helps us provide a superior experience throughout the transaction thanks to instant rates, tracking, and reliable, quality service," said Ron Jaiven, GM of Vehicles US, at eBay.

In 2022, as the rapidly changing used car market evolves, look for uShip Logistics to provide API-driven rates and managed transport services to more dealership groups, as well as online dealership aggregators.

About uShip

uShip makes it quick, easy, and affordable to ship large or bulky items. From cars to cranes and furniture to freight, our straightforward and transparent platform helps people, businesses, e-commerce sellers, ship with incredible speed and efficiency. Launched in 2004, uShip is based in Austin, Texas. Find out more at uship.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for the latest updates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005780/en/