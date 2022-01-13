ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Israel Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Israel Developing Some of the Faster Fixed Fibre Broadband Services in the Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
January 13, 2022 1:06 PM | 3 min read

The "Israel - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Israel developing some of the faster fixed fibre broadband services in the region

Israel's excellent telecoms sector has been created partly with the high-end technology sector in mind. This has enabled small and large companies alike to develop research projects without fear of bandwidth bottlenecks. It also helps maintain economic growth, and cement the county's reputation for innovation in the promotion and use of technologies.

Israel Broadband Company is among those at the forefront of fibre deployments. In early 2021 the government approved an investment in the company by other key telcos including Cellcom and HOT Telecom, subject to the condition that Israel Broadband's fibre network must reach 1.7 million premises within five years.

Bezeq is another key operator in this market. In the first half of 2021 it increased investment by more than a quarter, year-on-year, mainly to accelerate its fibre deployment. The company expected that more than one million premises would be passed by the end of the year.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Middle East Market Comparison

  • Introduction
  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  • Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

  • Economic considerations and responses
  • Subscribers
  • Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

  • Market analysis

Regulatory environment

  • Regulatory authority
  • Fixed-line developments
  • Mobile network developments

Mobile market

  • Market analysis
  • Mobile statistics
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Major mobile operators
  • MVNOs

Fixed broadband market

  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • National telecom network

Fixed network operators

  • Introduction
  • Bezeq
  • Altice (HOT) Telecom
  • 013 NetVision (Cellcom)
  • 012 Smile Telecom (Partner)
  • 018 Xfone/Marathon Telecommunications

International infrastructure

  • Submarine cable networks
  • Satellite networks

Smart infrastructure

  • Smart grids

Digital economy

  • e-Banking

Appendix Historic Data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyuk9h

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

