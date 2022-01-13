Israel Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Israel Developing Some of the Faster Fixed Fibre Broadband Services in the Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Israel - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Israel developing some of the faster fixed fibre broadband services in the region

Israel's excellent telecoms sector has been created partly with the high-end technology sector in mind. This has enabled small and large companies alike to develop research projects without fear of bandwidth bottlenecks. It also helps maintain economic growth, and cement the county's reputation for innovation in the promotion and use of technologies.

Israel Broadband Company is among those at the forefront of fibre deployments. In early 2021 the government approved an investment in the company by other key telcos including Cellcom and HOT Telecom, subject to the condition that Israel Broadband's fibre network must reach 1.7 million premises within five years.

Bezeq is another key operator in this market. In the first half of 2021 it increased investment by more than a quarter, year-on-year, mainly to accelerate its fibre deployment. The company expected that more than one million premises would be passed by the end of the year.

