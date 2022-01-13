Israel Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Israel Developing Some of the Faster Fixed Fibre Broadband Services in the Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Israel - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Israel developing some of the faster fixed fibre broadband services in the region
Israel's excellent telecoms sector has been created partly with the high-end technology sector in mind. This has enabled small and large companies alike to develop research projects without fear of bandwidth bottlenecks. It also helps maintain economic growth, and cement the county's reputation for innovation in the promotion and use of technologies.
Israel Broadband Company is among those at the forefront of fibre deployments. In early 2021 the government approved an investment in the company by other key telcos including Cellcom and HOT Telecom, subject to the condition that Israel Broadband's fibre network must reach 1.7 million premises within five years.
Bezeq is another key operator in this market. In the first half of 2021 it increased investment by more than a quarter, year-on-year, mainly to accelerate its fibre deployment. The company expected that more than one million premises would be passed by the end of the year.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional Middle East Market Comparison
- Introduction
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed and mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
- MVNOs
Fixed broadband market
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
Fixed network operators
- Introduction
- Bezeq
- Altice (HOT) Telecom
- 013 NetVision (Cellcom)
- 012 Smile Telecom (Partner)
- 018 Xfone/Marathon Telecommunications
International infrastructure
- Submarine cable networks
- Satellite networks
Smart infrastructure
- Smart grids
Digital economy
- e-Banking
Appendix Historic Data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyuk9h
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005798/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
