Two Day Online Quality Control Laboratory Basic Manufacturing Practice Training Course (January 31, 2022 February 2, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Basic Good Manufacturing Practice for Quality Control Laboratory Training" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
GMP Training Overview
In the manufacture and quality control of medicinal products, compliance with the GMP rules is the decisive aspect of manufacturing high-quality products. For this reason, every staff member in the pharmaceutical industry has to be familiar with the basic GMP requirements
Learning Objectives
The Good Manufacturing Practice Certificate Program provides a comprehensive overview of the best practices regarding the management of manufacturing and quality control testing for pharmaceutical products.
The Live Online Training is designed for people who have no or little knowledge of GMP:
- You get to know the most important pharmaceutical regulations and their importance,
- you get a basic overview of GMP requirements in pharmaceutical production, and
- you become familiar with technical terms from the field of GMP and their meaning
- Understand the regulatory requirements governing GMP compliant QC Labs.
- Understand how to apply those requirements
- Understand the regulatory expectations regarding laboratory design and utilities
- Understand the regulatory expectations regarding laboratory equipment/instrumentation
Key Topics Covered:
These are the areas of focus:
- An Introduction to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP),
- CFR Title 21, Parts 58, 210, 211 Overview
- GMP in the Warehouse,
- Quality Control Laboratory Design
- Microbiology in the Workplace,
- Cleaning and Sanitation,
- Good Documentation Practices - GMP Laboratory
- Documentation and Record-Keeping, Stability & Training
- Contamination Control,
- Production Controls,
- Packaging Controls,
- Quality Assurance and Quality Control
- Pharmaceuticals Corrective Actions and Preventative Actions (CAPAs).
- The Regulatory Inspection
- Deviations/Non-conformances
- OOS/OOT
- How to write an effective investigation
