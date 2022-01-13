MaaT Pharma Announces Initiation of Coverage of its Stock by KBC Securities, Kempen and Portzamparc/Groupe BNP Paribas

Regulatory News:
MaaT Pharma MAAT, a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome-based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by KBC Securities, Kempen and Portzamparc / Groupe BNP Paribas.
With a research report named "Échec et MaaT pour le cancer", Portzamparc / Groupe BNP Paribas today initiates coverage of MaaT Pharma with a Buy recommendation.
This coverage of MaaT Pharma stock comes in addition to the ones initiated in December 2021 by brokerage firms KBC Securities with a Buy recommendation (research report "More than a Gut Feeling") and Kempen, also with a Buy recommendation (research report "No Guts no Glory").
Next financial communication:
- February 28th, 2022, after stock market closes: publication of the 2021 revenues and cash position as of December 31st, 2021.
About MaaT Pharma
MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in a Phase II clinical trial in acute GvHD. Our powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, supports the development and expansion of our pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.
The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.
MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris MAAT.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005767/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
