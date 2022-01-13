United States $213.36 Bn Non-Alcoholic Drinks Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Product Type (Carbonated Drinks and Non-Carbonated Drinks), By Packaging Type (Bottle, Can, Others (Tetra pack & Pouches)) By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Non-alcoholic Drinks Market was valued at USD145.49 billion in 2020. The United States Non-alcoholic Drinks Market is also anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period to reach USD213.36 billion by 2026F.

The growth of the United States Non-alcoholic Drinks Market is driven by factors like the increasing inclination of the country's population toward non-alcoholic drinks. A surge in demand for early morning beverages and switch to other non-alcoholic drinks to avoid alcohol consumption is further driving the growth of the United States Non-alcoholic Drinks Market in the upcoming five years.

Also, rapidly increasing disposable income among the young population of the country is anticipated to support the growth of the United States Non-alcoholic Drinks Market in the next five years. The beverage industry in the United States is flooded with flavored non-alcoholic drinks and consistent efforts of the market players providing innovative and new flavored drinks are also substantiating the growth of the United States Non-alcoholic Drinks Market in the future five years.

The population is further inclined toward healthier drinks. Health hazards of consuming excess alcohol and increasing concerns among the population to avoid poor health habits to avoid health risks also substantiate the growth of the United States Non-alcoholic Drinks Market in the forecast years.

Supermarket/ hypermarkets are anticipated to dominate the market segment with the highest revenue shares of the market in the next five years on the grounds of increasing demand and sufficient supply. Availability of non-alcoholic drinks in the supermarkets and hypermarkets is higher comparatively, along with providing consumers with the varied options of flavored, non-flavored, and sports drinks, etc., to choose from.

Convenience stores/ forecourt retailers are expected to register significant growth in the upcoming five years on the ground of rapidly growing numbers of such stores in the local areas for the consumer. Moreover, the increasing dependency of the consumers over the convenience stores for their daily supplies of groceries is further substantiating the growth of the sub-segment along with the United States Non-alcoholic Drinks Market in the future five years.

Online sub-segment may register the fastest growing CAGR value of 4.57% in the forecast period. The sub-segment is expected to grow on the backbone of changing shopping habits of the consumers, and their inclination toward online shopping.

PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle USA, MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION are some of the companies operating in the United States Non-alcoholic Drinks Market.

The development of non-alcoholic drinks products to enhance the product portfolio and to capture untapped markets has driven growth in the global non-alcoholic drinks market. Moreover, there has been rapid development in non-alcoholic products by various market players owing to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Report Scope:

United States Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Product Type:

Carbonated Drinks

Non-Carbonated Drinks

United States Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Package Size:

Bottle

Can

Others (Tetra pack & Pouches)

United States Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Packaging Type:

250ml-1L

Below 250ml

Above 1L

United States Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores/Forecourt Retailers

Departmental Store

Online

Others (Grocery Stores, Independent store, etc.)

United States Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-West

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Non-alcoholic Drinks Market.

PepsiCo, Inc.,

The Coca-Cola Company

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestle USA

Monster Beverage

Red Bull North America, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

National Beverage Corp.

The Alkaline Water Co.

NewAge, Inc.

Reed's, Inc.

Celsius Holding

Sun Orchard, Inc.

Langer Juice Company, Inc.

Welch Foods, Inc.

