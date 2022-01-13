Petroleum Economist Magazine 2022: The Authority on Energy - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Petroleum Economist Magazine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher is the authority on energy, offering high-level intelligence and opinion on the events and people shaping the global energy market - it's the information resource energy strategists can't do business without.
Updated daily by a team of journalists based around the world, the publisher makes sure that while you know what has happened, you also know why it matters to your business, the sector and the markets.
The website also gives members access to an archive containing historic articles and information, allowing you to build an electronic reference library, tailored specifically to your needs - an invaluable tool for tracking trends or preparing research reports.
In print
Published 10 times a year, the publisher gives readers a comprehensive overview of the month's events, including in-depth analysis and informed opinion on the developments that matter. The researchers also publish a series of annual surveys, covering all aspects of the industry, including storage, refining and petrochemicals, as well as regular reports on the booming LNG and unconventional sectors.
With each issue, members also receive the latest energy maps from the publication's cartographic department. The publisher's world, regional and country maps are renowned in the energy sector, particularly for their original data, accuracy and visual appeal.
By email
The publisher sends out regular email updates providing you with the latest news, analysis and opinion published on Petroleum-Economist.com
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6tekw.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005782/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.