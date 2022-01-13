Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Report 2021-2026 - Increasing Consumer Preference for Premium Clothes Has Created Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Form (Liquids and Dry Sheets), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Other Channels), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global fabric softeners and conditioners market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period owing to increasing purchasing power of people, especially middle-class population and growing awareness about the benefits of fabric softeners and conditioners.

Furthermore, growing number of working women along with increasing disposable income are also some key factors driving the demand for fabric softeners and conditioners around the globe. Also, increasing consumer preference for premium clothes has created the demand for fabric softeners and conditioners, which help keep the clothes soft and increase their longevity.

Fabric softeners and conditioners are used along with detergents or in washing machines to provide a better feel and smell to the clothes. Their main purpose is to maintain the natural elasticity and smoothness of the fabric and increase its durability.

However, global fabric softeners and conditioners market might also face some challenges. The artificial chemicals and ingredients used in the manufacturing of fabric softeners and conditioners are said to affect the environment. Also, often consumers complain of having rashes and skin irritation after the use of fabric softeners and conditioners, which might hamper the market growth.

The global fabric softeners and conditioners market is segmented based on form, application, distribution channel and region. Based on form, the market is segmented into liquids and dry sheets. Among these, the liquid form held the largest market share owing to the wide variety of products available in the market. Liquid fabric softeners and conditioners also provide easy wash, while ensuring that the softness of cloth is maintained.

Major fabric softener and conditioner manufacturing companies are coming up with products under pollution free fabric softener category by offering biodegradable products.

Major players operating in the global fabric softeners and conditioners market include:

AlEn USA LLC

Caldrea Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dropps

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The Sun Products Corporation

Kao Corporation

LG Household and Healthcare

Lion Corporation

Melaleuca Inc.

Pigeon Home Products Corporation

Procter & Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Unilever PLC

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Form

Liquids

Dry Sheets

Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Application

Household

Commercial

Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Other Channels

Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

