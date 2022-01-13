Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Report 2021-2026 - Increasing Consumer Preference for Premium Clothes Has Created Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Form (Liquids and Dry Sheets), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Other Channels), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global fabric softeners and conditioners market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period owing to increasing purchasing power of people, especially middle-class population and growing awareness about the benefits of fabric softeners and conditioners.
Furthermore, growing number of working women along with increasing disposable income are also some key factors driving the demand for fabric softeners and conditioners around the globe. Also, increasing consumer preference for premium clothes has created the demand for fabric softeners and conditioners, which help keep the clothes soft and increase their longevity.
Fabric softeners and conditioners are used along with detergents or in washing machines to provide a better feel and smell to the clothes. Their main purpose is to maintain the natural elasticity and smoothness of the fabric and increase its durability.
However, global fabric softeners and conditioners market might also face some challenges. The artificial chemicals and ingredients used in the manufacturing of fabric softeners and conditioners are said to affect the environment. Also, often consumers complain of having rashes and skin irritation after the use of fabric softeners and conditioners, which might hamper the market growth.
The global fabric softeners and conditioners market is segmented based on form, application, distribution channel and region. Based on form, the market is segmented into liquids and dry sheets. Among these, the liquid form held the largest market share owing to the wide variety of products available in the market. Liquid fabric softeners and conditioners also provide easy wash, while ensuring that the softness of cloth is maintained.
Major fabric softener and conditioner manufacturing companies are coming up with products under pollution free fabric softener category by offering biodegradable products.
Major players operating in the global fabric softeners and conditioners market include:
- AlEn USA LLC
- Caldrea Inc.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Dropps
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- The Sun Products Corporation
- Kao Corporation
- LG Household and Healthcare
- Lion Corporation
- Melaleuca Inc.
- Pigeon Home Products Corporation
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Unilever PLC
