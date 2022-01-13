Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Markets Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Product Type, By Material (Silicon, Polymers, Metals, Ceramics), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market is anticipated to witness rapid growth through 2026 as this technology is finding huge application in consumer electronic devices like tablets and smart phones.

There is a growing demand for Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) from other sectors as well including automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

Furthermore, launch of new automotive devices like accelerometers, gyroscope and pressure sensor are fueling the growth of global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market. Also, growing demand for motion sensors, microphones, and light sensors for IoT devices are supporting the growth of this market.

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) is a technology which is used to create tiny integrated devices that combine mechanical and electrical components. This technology possesses the potential to revolutionize both industrial and consumer products by combining silicon-based microelectronics with micromachining technology.

With shifting focus of electronics industry from traditional sensors to MEMS technology, the global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market is expected to undergo substantial growth during the forecast period.

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market can be segmented based on product type, material, application and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, telecommunication and others.

Among them, the consumer electronics application expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period owing to growing application of microelectromechanical systems in electronics devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Regionally, Asia Pacific serves as the largest market for Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) owing to thriving automotive and electronics sector in the region, For instance, increasing miniaturization and communication capabilities in automobiles sector in Japan is making the country a lucrative market for Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) companies.

Key growth strategies being undertaken by market leaders include partnerships and strategic investments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market.

To forecast global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market based on product type, material, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market.

Major companies operating in global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market include

Panasonic Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom

Denso Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Knowles Corporation

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

TE Connectivity Corp.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Product Type

Sensors

Inertial Sensor

Accelerometers

Magnetometers

Gyroscope

Combo Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Microphone

Optical Sensor

Actuators

Optical

Microfluidics

Piezoelectric

Others

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Material

Silicon

Polymers

Metals

Ceramics

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Others

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

