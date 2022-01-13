Allianz Life Announces Sponsorship of Olympic Champions Jessie Diggins and Team Shuster

Company signs Minnesota-based cross-country skiing and curling gold medalists ahead of upcoming Olympic Winter Games

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life) today announced that it has signed on as sponsor of two Minnesota-based Olympic Gold Medalists – cross-country skier Jessie Diggins and curling's Team Shuster, led by skipper John Shuster. Diggins and Team Shuster both helped Team USA secure their first-ever gold medals in cross-country skiing and curling at the Olympic Winter Games in 2018. Both Diggins and Team Shuster will represent Team USA at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in February.

"Partnering with Jessie and Team Shuster is a natural fit for Allianz Life," said Jasmine Jirele, president and CEO of Allianz Life. "We admire their enthusiastic and dedicated pursuit of their goals and commitment to overcoming adversity. Each uses their experience to inspire so many others and represent the values of Allianz Life including integrity, caring, excellence and respect."

Afton, Minnesota native Jessie Diggins is best known for her dramatic finish at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, lunging across the finish line to take gold for the USA. She won over the hearts of ski fans worldwide as well as with her fellow Team USA athletes, resulting in her carrying the U.S. flag at the Closing Ceremony that year. She recently took first overall in the 2021 Tour de Ski, a Stage World Cup event in the FIS Cross-Country World Cup, and is poised for additional Olympic success.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with Allianz Life and racing with their support as I chase down my goals one day at a time," Diggins commented. "I feel confident knowing that I have such an amazing company helping me prepare for the Olympic Winter Games this year."

Duluth, Minnesota-based Team Shuster – which includes John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, and John Landsteiner – will be defending their gold medal in men's curling at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games. Team Shuster captured the attention of the country during the last Olympic Winter Games with a dramatic five-match winning streak – including victories over previous Olympic Champion Team Canada and top-ranked Team Sweden – to take the gold. Shuster will be making his fifth Olympic appearance.

"We are excited to be partnering with a company that has deep ties to Minnesota and the Olympic Games," said Shuster. "We look forward to defending our title at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games as part of the Allianz Life family."

The sponsorships complement Allianz being the Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements through 2028.

For more information about Allianz Life's support for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, visit www.allianzlife.com/olympics.

