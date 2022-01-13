Optomec Receives $2 Million Order for 6 Production 3D Electronics Printers

Leading Electronics OEM using new Aerosol Jet® HD2 for advanced 3D Semiconductor Packaging
Optomec Inc. today announced that one of its existing production customers recently purchased another six (6) Aerosol Jet 3D Electronics Printers, bringing its total count to 20 systems. The $2+ million in orders is part of a production ramp plan that will grow to more than 30 systems over the next 12 months.
Semiconductor Packaging examples showing Printed 3D Interconnects for 3D stacked die (l), mmWave (c), and flex circuit (r). (Photo: Business Wire)
These latest orders include the customer's first installations of Optomec's new HD2 printer for 3D Additive Electronics, a platform tailored for inline production in advanced semiconductor packaging and PCB assembly operations. Additionally, under the contract, Optomec will deliver Production Recipes for both conductive and insulating materials.
The customer is a leading global manufacturer of aerospace and defense electronic systems and other advanced technology products, with more than $25 Billion in annual sales. They have been using Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet 3D Printed Electronics solution for more than 5 years.
"Optomec is fortunate that many of its customers are at the vanguard in adopting Additive Manufacturing in real-world production applications," said David Ramahi, Optomec CEO. "This particular user is truly a standout in leading the charge when it comes to implementation of 3D Additive Electronics, having shipped 100,000s of products manufactured using Optomec's Aerosol Jet solution for advanced semiconductor packaging."
Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet 3D Electronics Printers are an Additive Electronics solution uniquely capable of directly printing high resolution conductive circuitry, with feature sizes as small as 10 microns. The process is further differentiated by its ability to print onto non-planar substrates and fully 3-dimensional end-parts. Production applications include direct printing of 3D Antenna, 3D Sensors, Medical Electronics, Semiconductor Packaging and Display Assembly.
A primary high-value use case in Semiconductor Packaging is the printing of 3D Interconnects to connect chips to other chips, traditional circuit boards and even directly integrated into end-products, such as wearables. In this case, the process replaces legacy wire-bonding due to its advantages in terms of smaller space claim, lower loss (especially in high frequency and mmWave) and greater mechanical reliability.
Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics, and LENS and Huffman brand 3D Printers for metal component production and repair, are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has delivered more than 500 of its proprietary Additive Manufacturing systems to more than 200 marquee customers around the world, for production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. Our users include countless blue-chip manufacturing companies, such as GE, Samsung, Raytheon, Siemens, Lockheed and LiteOn, as well as the US Air Force, US Navy, US Army and NASA. For more information, visit optomec.com.
