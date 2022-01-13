United States Beauty & Personal Care Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 Featuring L'Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Estee Lauder, & L Brands - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Beauty & Personal Care Market, By Product Type (Personal Care and Beauty Care), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket and Others), By Region, By Top 10 States, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Beauty and Personal Care Market stood at USD80.43 billion in 2020 and is projected to cross USD106.61 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% due to increasing young population, increasing beauty conscious consumers and increasing self-care treatment at home, and presence of high-quality ingredients in beauty products.

The United States Beauty and Personal Care Market is divided into the following segments: product type, distribution channel, region, top 10 states, and company. In terms of product type, the United States Beauty and Personal Care Market is divided into personal care and beauty care.

The personal care market is further segmented into skincare and hair care. Among them, the skincare segment is dominating the personal care market due to growing concern for healthier and brighter looking skin. Similarly, the beauty care market is further segmented into makeup & color cosmetics, beauty tools & accessories, nail care, and others.

Among them, makeup and color cosmetics type is dominating the beauty care market due to the increasing number of makeup-related videos on social media, and the availability of makeup apps, which has resulted in increased demand for beauty care products.

Furthermore, technological up-gradation is also expected to drive the beauty and personal care market since most consumers these days are using augmented reality while buying a beauty product. With this technology, customers can try on hair color and makeup products realistically in real-time and obtain a skin analysis and personalized skincare routine.

Moreover, e-commerce sales have also increased dramatically in recent years with the advent of augmented reality technology in the e-commerce channel. Now, many buyers like to know more about the product before purchasing it, which was previously difficult. The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst in the adoption of augmented and virtual reality to facilitate the shopping experience, and most retailers in the United States now want to offer virtual try-on when compared with before the pandemic.

In addition, augmented reality can help understand customer preferences better, helping boost sales and revenue for businesses and help companies in developing unique customer-centric products.

Based on distribution channel segment, the United States Beauty and Personal Care Market is segmented into specialty stores, departmental stores, hypermarket/supermarket, e-commerce, drug stores, and others. Among them, specialty stores are dominating the United States Beauty and Personal Care Market due to the availability of a variety of beauty and personal care products of various brands in these stores.

Based on region, the United States Beauty and Personal Care Market is segmented into South, West, Midwest, Northwest. Among which, South region is dominating the United States Beauty and Personal Care Market due to the strong gross domestic product and per capita personal income of states like Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, etc.

Some of the major players operating in the United States Beauty and Personal Care Market are L'Oreal USA, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever USA, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L Brands, Inc. & Others.

To remain competitive in the Unites States beauty and personal care market, companies are continuously launching new products, upgrading technology, changing marketing strategy to capture the majority of the consumer base in the country.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

United States Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Product Type:

Personal Care

Skin Care

Hair Care

Beauty Care

Makeup & Color Cosmetics

Beauty Tools & Accessories

Nail Care

Others (Manicure & Pedicure)

United States Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

E-Commerce

Drug Stores

Others

United States Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the United States Beauty and Personal Care Market.

L'Oreal USA, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever USA

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

L Brands, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Natura US

Beiersdorf Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Kao USA Inc.

Coty Inc.

Shiseido Americas Corporation

LVMH Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Huda Beauty Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlcwre

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005763/en/