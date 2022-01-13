Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027 by Ownership (Hospital-Based v/s Community-Based), & Service (Domestic v/s International) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market, By Type (Fixed-Wing v/s Rotary-Wing), By Ownership (Hospital-Based v/s Community-Based), By Service (Domestic v/s International), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia air ambulance market is bound to experience impressive growth with double digit CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on the account of increasing demand for the efficient air travel for medical purposes.

Increasing number of market players providing the medical tourism and air ambulances are effectively driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, increasing instances of trauma, stroke, and cardiovascular diseases is also anticipated to support the growth of the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market in the next five years. Advancing healthcare industry in the country is substantiating the growth of the market in the future five years of the forecast.

Additionally, the air ambulances available in the current market is completely incorporated with the latest technologically advanced medical devices that are portable and require bae minimum operatives. Surging number of emergency responders in the air ambulances is further aiding the growth of the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market in the forecast period.

Air ambulances are the aircrafts, airbuses and helicopters that are installed with the medical devices and supplies required for the transportation of the patient from one healthcare unit or home to another healthcare unit most probably hospitals for the better healthcare facilities or simply for the transportation of the patient.

Expanding medical tourism for the foreign nationals as well as country's citizen to visit abroad for the medical attention is highly responsible for the growth of the Saudi Arabia air ambulances market in the forecast years until 2026.

Based on type, the market is further divided between fixed wing and rotary wing air ambulances. Rotary wing air ambulances is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the account of ease of accessibility.

Rotary wing air ambulances are the helicopters that are incorporated with all the emergency and transport necessary medical devices, equipment, patient bed, and supplies such that these ambulances can be comfortably landed on a broad rooftop, or wide enough parking lots for the emergency transfer of the patient.

Moreover, increasing development of the helicopters by key manufacturers dedicated to providing the healthcare services is expected to substantiate the future growth of the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market in the next five years. The fixed wing air ambulances is expected to register a significant growth in the upcoming five years on the account of wide range of services provided by fixed wing aircrafts and airbuses such as aero-medical transportation, medical escort services, repatriation, and critical care patient transfer.

A partial list of market player in the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market includes Saudi Air Ambulance (Saudi Red Crescent Authority), Fakeeh International, Alpha Star Air Ambulance, Air Ambulance Worldwide, Inc., Plures Air, Global Air Rescue, Human Care Air Ambulance, IAS Medical, among others.

These market players hold larger shares of the market than the other market players. With the evolving technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of the technologically advanced instruments and methods to satisfy consumer demands would support the market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers.

New market players may focus on the research and development to provide such products and services that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of Saudi Arabia air ambulance market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia air ambulance market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia air ambulance market based on type, ownership, service, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market, By Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market, By Ownership:

Hospital Based

Community Based

Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market, By Service:

Domestic

International

Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Southern

Eastern

Western

Companies Mentioned

Saudi Air Ambulance (Saudi Red Crescent Authority)

Fakeeh International

Alpha Star Air Ambulance

Air Ambulance Worldwide, Inc.

Plures Air

Global Air Rescue

Human Care Air Ambulance

IAS Medical

