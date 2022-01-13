Global Printers (Single Functional, Multi-Functional) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Printers Market, By Product Type (Single Functional, Multi-Functional), By Technology (Laser, Inkjet, Others), By Print Type (Image, Painting, Patters, Others) By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Printers Market was valued at USD9.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period.

The Global Printers Market is driven by the growing trend of remote working and online education systems in the post-pandemic period. Additionally, the growing popularity of printers among professional photographers and entrepreneurs is expected to elevate the demand for printers, thereby driving the market growth through 2026.

Furthermore, the increasing usage of packaging materials by e-commerce industry and home delivery platforms is further expected to fuel the market growth. The leading companies are also investing in R&D to provide additional advanced features in a single printer at a lower cost which will further bolster the market growth over the next few years.

The Global Printers Market is segmented based on type, technology, print type, application and region. Based on type, the market can be split into single functional and Multi-functional. The multifunctional type is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to increase in usage of smart workplace assistant with Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile printing, tablet-like touch screens, and cloud-connected apps.

Based on technology, the Global Printers Market is segmented into Laser, Inkjet, Others (solid-ink, thermal, Impact, 3D printers etc.). The inkjet printers are dominating the market due to their lower cost and good quality printing. The Laser Printers are expected to show significant growth in the forecast period as well owing to its lower cost per page.

In terms of print type, the market is divided into Image, Painting and Pattern. The image print type held the largest market share in 2020. Moreover, the pattern print type is expected to show major growth in the forecast period due to increasing barcode scanning activities and growth in the textile industry.

Based on application, the Global Printers Market is segmented into Packaging, Advertising, and Publishing. The Packaging segment is expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period because of the rise of the packaging industry in emerging economies such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market on account of the expanding economies such as China, India etc. and their large population.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of the Global Printers Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Printers Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Printers Market based on type, technology, print type, application, company, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Printers Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Printers Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Printers Market.

The major players operating in the Printers market are:

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

Canon Inc.

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Lexmark International, Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Printers Market, By Product Type:

Single functional

Multi-functional

Global Printers Market, By Technology:

Laser

Inkjet

Others

Global Printers Market, By Print Type

Image

Painting

Patterns

Others

Global Printers Market, By Application:

Packaging

Advertising

Publishing

Others

Global Printers Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

