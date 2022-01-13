TechTarget Announces 2022 Archer Award Winners for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence in EMEA

Technology marketing and sales leaders were recognized across 7 categories
TechTarget, Inc. TTGT, the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the 2022 EMEA winners of the Archer Awards, the Company's annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year's winners come from a diverse group of top enterprise technology companies and are driving significant marketing and sales results leveraging the power of real purchase intent data and services.
You can see the full list of this year's winners here.
"We have an incredible customer base in EMEA and we are pleased to recognize this group of true trailblazers and innovators in our market," said Brent Boswell, Senior Vice President, International, TechTarget. "They are using purchase intent data to drive breakthrough outcomes for their organizations, and we look forward to helping these great partners reach new heights in 2022."
An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category.
2022 EMEA Archer Awards - Company Winners
Priority Engine™ Marketer of the Year
- Palo Alto Networks
Priority Engine Sales Team of the Year
- 8x8
Best ABM Program
- Okta and MD Green Cabin
Digital Marketer of the Year
- Neptune Software
Digital Team of the Year
- Trend Micro
Best Demand Generation Program
- Dell Servers
Best Thought Leadership Program
- Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
About the Archer Awards
TechTarget's annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.
About TechTarget
TechTarget TTGT is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.
TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.
(C) 2022 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
