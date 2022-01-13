TechTarget Announces 2022 Archer Award Winners for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence in EMEA

Technology marketing and sales leaders were recognized across 7 categories

TechTarget, Inc. TTGT, the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the 2022 EMEA winners of the Archer Awards, the Company's annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year's winners come from a diverse group of top enterprise technology companies and are driving significant marketing and sales results leveraging the power of real purchase intent data and services.

You can see the full list of this year's winners here.

"We have an incredible customer base in EMEA and we are pleased to recognize this group of true trailblazers and innovators in our market," said Brent Boswell, Senior Vice President, International, TechTarget. "They are using purchase intent data to drive breakthrough outcomes for their organizations, and we look forward to helping these great partners reach new heights in 2022."

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category.

2022 EMEA Archer Awards - Company Winners

Priority Engine™ Marketer of the Year

Palo Alto Networks

Priority Engine Sales Team of the Year

8x8

Best ABM Program

Okta and MD Green Cabin

Digital Marketer of the Year

Neptune Software

Digital Team of the Year

Trend Micro

Best Demand Generation Program

Dell Servers

Best Thought Leadership Program

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

About the Archer Awards

TechTarget's annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.

About TechTarget

TechTarget TTGT is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

